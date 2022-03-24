Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
SD-WAN

AT&T takes top spot and Comcast bumps Verizon on SD-WAN Leaderboard

News Analysis Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor 3/24/2022
Comment (0)

AT&T has maintained its position as the top US carrier managed SD-WAN provider in 2021 for the fourth consecutive year, according to Vertical Systems Group's annual SD-WAN Leaderboard.

Comcast Business rose two places to the No. 2 position on the Leaderboard, bumping down Hughes and Verizon to third and fourth place, respectively. Vertical Systems Group (VSG) says that Comcast Business's rise on the Leaderboard is due to "organic growth" plus sites added from the acquisition of Masergy.

"Competition is heating up as evidenced by the shakeup in top provider rankings on our year-end 2021 US Leaderboard benchmark," said Rick Malone, principal of Vertical Systems Group, in a statement.

(Source: Vertical Systems Group)
(Source: Vertical Systems Group)

Lumen Technologies, Windstream and Aryaka ranked fifth through seventh. Lumen and Windstream effectively traded places on the 2021 Leaderboard – in 2020, Windstream was fifth and Lumen sixth. Aryaka has maintained its position as seventh since 2020. Service providers that make the Leaderboard each have at least 2% of the installed and billable carrier managed SD-WAN customer sites in the US.

"The US managed SD-WAN services market emerged from the pandemic in 2021 with solid growth in new site installations, driven by accelerated network transformations and more flexible solutions for customers," said Malone.

In addition to ranking on the Leaderboard, AT&T, Comcast Business, Verizon, Lumen and Windstream also have MEF 3.0 SD-WAN Service Certification and employees with MEF SD-WAN Certified Professional training certification.

While it may come as a surprise to some that broadband satellite service provider Hughes ranked third, Erin Dunne, director of research services for Vertical Systems Group, told Light Reading in 2020 that Hughes provides SD-WAN to thousands of locations such as gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants.

"[Hughes] started moving from a wireless to a wireline provider and offering broadband – when they convert one contract, you're talking thousands and thousands of sites. They're very good at carrier-managed services," Dunne told Light Reading.

Challenge Tier, top suppliers and Market Players

VSG also designates a Challenge Tier citation, which includes service providers with between 1% and 2% share of US Carrier Managed SD-WAN sites. For 2021, in alphabetical order, Fusion Connect, MetTel and TPx were on the Challenge Tier. TPx ranked eighth on the 2020 Leaderboard but was knocked off to the Challenge Tier in 2021.

Among the primary technology suppliers to the service providers ranked on the Leaderboard are Cisco, Fortinet, Versa and VMware. SD-WAN providers Aryaka and Hughes use their own internally developed SD-WAN technologies.

VSG's Market Players list includes service providers delivering carrier managed SD-WAN services in the US with less than 1% site share, and global network providers managing US customer sites. The 2021 Market Player tier includes, in alphabetical order: AireSpring, American Telesis, Arelion, Astound Business, Bigleaf, bSimplify, BT Global Services, C Spire Business, CentraCom, Cincinnati Bell, Cogent, Colt, Consolidated Communications, Cox, Crown Castle, DQE Communications, FirstLight, Frontier, Great Plains Communication, GTT, InfoStructure, Intelsat, Lightpath, Logix Fiber Networks, Meriplex, NTT, Orange Business, PCCW Global, PS Lightwave, SDN Communications, Segra, SES, SingTel, Sparklight Business, Spectrum Enterprise, Syringa, T-Mobile, T-Systems, Tata, Telefonica, Telstra, Transtelco, Unite Private Networks, Uniti, Veracity Networks, Virgin Media Business, Vodafone, Zayo and more.

Related posts:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Future of Deep Packet Inspection: Top Challenges Facing Telecom, Networking & Security Solution Vendors
SD WAN: The New Landscape for Networking
Frost & Sullivan Webinar: Managed versus DIY SD WAN
Video: Benefits of SD-WAN
Report: See how a 60% reduction in unplanned downtime is possible
IDC shares three critical requirements of SD-WAN
Solution Brief: Building High-Performance NFV uCPE for Small Offices
Use Case: Whitebox uCPE Enables High-Availability SD-WAN in Retail Edges
Selection Guide: Pre-Validated uCPE & SD-WAN Solutions
Solution Brief: Scalable Security Solutions for SD-WAN Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 29, 2022 Transforming from Legacy Systems to an Agile, Cloud-based Approach Featuring AT&T
March 30, 2022 The Carriers Speak: Best Practices at the Edge
March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
March 31, 2022 Managing your Gateways, the Cloud Way – Cloud Managing your Subscriber’s Experience
April 19, 2022 Easing the Transition to Cloud-Native Communications
April 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Delivering IPTV in the Streaming Video Era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Mobile Sichuan and Huawei Jointly Build an Industry-Innovated DQ ODN By Huawei
How Telecom Is Leading the Way to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations & IT, Omdia
du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
Innovation for 5Gigaverse, Huawei Unveils Its Latest Wireless Solutions and IntelligentRAN Architecture By Huawei
Building a Green and Low-Carbon Optical Network By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE