SD-WAN

AT&T SD-WAN with Cisco Expands to support workforce mobilization and US Federal government agencies

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/31/2021
Comment (0)

DALLAS, TX – AT&T continues to grow and evolve its AT&T SD-WAN capabilities, adding new features from Cisco to support remote workers plus FISMA compliance for government agencies, a federal information security standard.

Introducing AT&T SD-WAN with Cisco’s Teleworker solution, which offers SD-WAN capabilities for employees working from home. It provides a fast and easy way for businesses with remote employees to stand up and manage a home office by using the employee’s existing home internet connection, and layers on the full SD-WAN stack with one piece of hardware. With this new teleworker solution, employees stay connected to enterprise-grade services without compromising performance.

For public sector customers, AT&T SD-WAN with Cisco – FISMA offers them a high-performance, managed, policy-based SD-WAN service while meeting FISMA (Federal Information Security Modernization Act) criteria for managing system security and risks.

Additionally, now AT&T SD-WAN with Cisco offers customers with a co-managed option. This provides customers with the ability to control and self-manage their business application policies, while continuing to rely on AT&T for managed service support for configuration, fault and performance management.

Why are these things important?

“The workforce is continuing to evolve, and having the right tools is essential to a business – no matter where the business is getting done,” says Will Eborall, AVP, Product Marketing Management for AT&T Business. “AT&T continues to adapt its offerings to align with the customer needs of today, with these enhancements to SD-WAN with Cisco. As a leader in supporting all shapes and sizes of businesses, and the largest SD-WAN provider in North America, we’re giving businesses the tools to not just manage their needs today, but prepare for the future.”

"Teleworking or working from home is a shift that can put extra pressure on enterprise IT groups tasked with enabling highly secure access to business-critical applications," said JL Valente, vice president of product management, Enterprise Routing and SD-WAN at Cisco. "Today's distributed workforce needs superior home office connectivity that makes working at home just as fluid as being in the office with consistent connectivity, performance and enterprise-grade security. The AT&T SD-WAN with Cisco Teleworker solution meets these requirements by providing an office-like experience to workers while keeping enterprise assets highly secure."

What other details should I know?

AT&T SD-WAN with Cisco Teleworker solution emphasizes security, while prioritizing the businesses applications over non-business traffic. It’s easy to deploy with zero touch provisioning, getting employees up and running efficiently, bringing their corporate networks home, and delivering the tools they need to work with high security. It gives employees full visibility into the edge, with near real-time manageability.

FISMA requires that US federal government agencies develop, document, and implement an information security and protection program. AT&T SD-WAN with Cisco - FISMA enables them to stay compliant to these regulations while digitally transforming their wide area networks. This solution delivers a highly reliable, highly secure managed SD-WAN solution offering improved application performance across a variety of connectivity options and speeds.

AT&T continues to lead in network transformation and in raising the bar for SD-WAN. Learn more about AT&T SD-WAN managed services here.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T)

