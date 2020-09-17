Sign In Register
SD-WAN

AT&T named #1 managed SD-WAN provider in North America by Frost & Sullivan

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/17/2020
Comment (0)

DALLAS, TX – In Frost & Sullivan's report, Frost Radar: North American Managed SD-WAN Services Market, 2020, AT&T was named the #1 Managed SD-WAN provider.

AT&T's ability to combine multiple network services (like broadband, wireless, Ethernet, MPLS, and VPN) with SD-WAN, plus its investments in software-centric networking has allowed the company to deploy more SD-WAN sites in the North American market than its competitors. The flexibility in AT&T's hybrid networking approach helps businesses of all shapes and sizes deploy highly secure, intelligent SD-WAN networks as they need them, instead of forcing businesses into a singular approach.

"AT&T has been building its portfolio for networking in a way that gives its customers flexibility in how they build their networks," said Roopa Honnachari, Industry Director, at Frost & Sullivan. "As businesses transform their WANs to adapt to an increasingly hybrid cloud and multi-cloud world, AT&T's hybrid networking approach combined with SDN and NFV-based services uniquely positions the company to effectively cater to businesses' many network needs."

AT&T's end-to-end next gen networking solutions all come together to offer a comprehensive menu for our customers. Combining Fiber and the growing 5G availability with SD-WAN is a way for enterprises to make the most out of their connectivity and data, while helping modernize and evolve their networking strategies. And AT&T works with all of its enterprise customers to modernize and build the right solution to their current and future needs.

"Our customers need to be able to trust that their network capabilities will deliver – under any circumstances," said Mo Katibeh, Chief Product and Platform Officer for AT&T Business. "One of the ways we do that is by working with them to find the hybrid network solutions that can meet their needs now, tomorrow, and beyond."

You can read the full Frost & Sullivan report here.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T)

