Aryaka, Synnex to deliver managed WAN as-a-service to enterprises

SAN MATEO, Calif. – Aryaka, the cloud-first WAN company and #1 end-to-end managed SD-WAN provider, today announced a strategic agreement with SYNNEX Corporation, a leading business process services company. The agreement includes Aryaka SmartServices that integrate the best of SD-WAN, WAN Optimization with a scalable global platform, and SaaS integration.

As changes to how enterprises conduct business affect both employees and customers while continuing to shape a new world around us, they accelerate the adoption of cloud-delivered services. Enterprises that previously planned for a measured approach towards their digital transformation initiatives have now been forced to fast-track those projects in a sprint to the cloud. These cloud services and applications deliver most optimally over a cloud-native Software Defined network.

Aryaka SmartServices was built with a cloud-first approach to networking in mind, providing organizations with the underlying network critical to cloud adoption and enabling enterprises to seamlessly connect to multiple clouds with ease. Aryaka is also a fully managed service, delivering on quick deployment timelines that are competitive in the industry and have been key to the success of many organizations' digital transformation projects.

SYNNEX's deep expertise in cloud and secure networking solutions, as well as its extensive portfolio of leading security, networking and cloud solutions, create strong synergies for the IT partner community.

Additional resources regarding Aryaka's SD-WAN as-a-Service platform can be found within the SYNNEX Stellr Marketplace

