Aryaka launches new VPN for 'hybrid workplace'

Aryaka, a secure access service edge (SASE) and SD-WAN service provider, is adding a new VPN service for remote workers – SmartSecure Private Access.

The managed service integrates with Aryaka's SASE and SD-WAN services, with the goal of providing teleworkers with reliable, high-performance access to their enterprise applications. Users of the service also have access to Aryaka's nearly 40 global points of presence (PoPs), in addition to integrated security from cloud and firewall suppliers such as Check Point Software and Palo Alto Networks.

"We're extending our architecture to address the needs of remote users," says Shashi Kiran, CMO for Aryaka. "The focus will be on application performance independent of the user or type of application they're accessing." With this new VPN service, Aryaka aims to provide consistent application performance plus security for remote users.

Kiran says the company has sold 20,000 copies of the software-based VPN client so far, and Aryaka remotely provisions the software for zero-touch deployment. In addition, Aryaka's VPN is based on technology by VPN supplier NCP engineering; the VPN can be utilized on major operating systems, including Windows, macOS, iOS and Android.

"The big advantage with Aryaka Private Access is it offers an architecture that tightly couples SD-WAN branch and remote office solutions with the same orchestration and security architecture," says Lee Doyle, principal analyst at Doyle Research, in a statement.

In 2017, Aryaka launched SmartAccess, a clientless SD-WAN delivering software-defined remote access. Kiran says SmartAccess differs from SmartSecure Private Access in that the former improves the performance of VPNs the customer is already using.

"We still have the SmartAccess solution and we've renamed it as a "VPN accelerator" – that's more in line with what that specific solution does," explains Kiran. "That's a clientless offering for someone who already has a [VPN] client but, if they are constrained by application performance or capacity issues, they can leverage our PoPs to act as a short circuit to somewhere else."

Kiran says the new SmartSecure Private Access can be used by any vertical or enterprise looking to better manage their "hybrid workplace" of remote and on-premises employees.

One customer using the new VPN is energy company World Fuel Services. "We're confident our global teams are experiencing secure and reliable application performance no matter where they are, what device they're using, or how they access our technology services," says Richard Delisser, SVP of Land Technology & Global Infrastructure at the company, in a statement.

