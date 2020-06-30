Sign In Register
SD-WAN

Alibaba Cloud partners with Aryaka on SD-WAN offering

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/30/2020
Comment (0)

SAN MATEO, Calif. – Aryaka, the Cloud-First WAN company delivering the #1 managed SD-WAN solution, today announced that it has partnered with Alibaba Cloud to extend the global leading cloud service provider's innovative services to enterprises, both within China and internationally, in support of their digital transformation initiatives.

The partnership benefits Alibaba Cloud customers in China who wish to extend their reach abroad, leveraging a global service that integrates SLA-driven connectivity with application acceleration, security, WAN optimization, SaaS access, last-mile services, and global orchestration. The same advantages also apply to enterprises outside of the Alibaba Cloud footprint, who can now leverage Aryaka's end-to-end global WAN for access into China. In effect, Aryaka is now providing a global on-ramp to the Alibaba Cloud.

As part of the partnership, Alibaba Cloud will offer the Aryaka SmartServices portfolio via the Alibaba Cloud International Marketplace. Alibaba Cloud's and Aryaka's joint reseller partner, Netbank, will offer services in China.

"Alibaba Cloud is the #1 public cloud provider in Asia Pacific and China. We are thrilled that Alibaba Cloud has partnered with Aryaka as one of its global networking partners," said Matt Carter, CEO of Aryaka. "The combination of the world's best managed SD-WAN provider and Alibaba Cloud will help deliver a truly Cloud-First WAN to enterprises, modernizing their WANs."

Alibaba Cloud is recognized by Gartner and IDC as the largest public cloud provider in China and Asia Pacific as of 2019, with 41.7% market share in China and 28.2% across APAC. Alibaba Cloud has 21 regions and 63 availability zones around the world, servicing millions of customers.

"By combining Aryaka's technology with Alibaba Cloud's robust network infrastructure, customers will be able to achieve unparalleled application performance through this partnership in China and globally," said Selina Yuan, President of International Business at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

"As part of the Alibaba Cloud Partner Network (ACPN) in China, we are proud and excited to be part of the Alibaba Cloud-Aryaka global partnership in delivering a true global SD-WAN solution to customers. Chinese companies with global ambitions can now enjoy best-in-class Alibaba Cloud infrastructure & Aryaka SD-WAN technology at their fingertips," said Jay Joon Tjun Weing, Netbank SDWAN CTO.

The combination of Aryaka's Cloud-First WAN and Alibaba Cloud will allow high-performance global connectivity, with unified SLAs and a superior experience to customers in the Asia Pacific region as well as internationally.

Aryaka's SmartServices platform offers connectivity, application acceleration, security, cloud networking and insights leveraging global orchestration and provisioning. Aryaka's customers include hundreds of global enterprises including several in the Fortune 100. They gain flexibility, operational simplicity, optimized application performance and best-in-class support that they cannot obtain from DIY solutions. Examples of customer success include Pilot Freight Systems, who have saved over 50% in their digital transformation initiatives by working with Aryaka.

Starting with a foundation of managed connectivity (SmartConnect) and global orchestration (SmartManage), Aryaka's service offerings include security (SmartSecure), application/WAN optimization (SmartOptimize), direct multi-cloud connectivity (SmartCloud), and sophisticated analytics (SmartInsights).

