Adtran expands its SD-WAN portfolio for SMBs

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Adtran, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions, today announced at ITEXPO the launch of its Adtran 934 SD-WAN edge platform. Adtran is enabling managed service providers to make the transition away from proprietary hardware and applications to an open, virtualized approach that is more agile, higher-performance and lower cost.

Adtran's cloud-based SD-WAN solution works in conjunction with the on-premises Adtran 934 edge platform. Unlike first generation, CPE-based solutions, Adtran leverages intelligent cloud software and a dedicated backbone network, controlling traffic to and from business-critical SaaS applications. This unique cloud-based networking approach brings simplicity and flexibility to small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and distributed enterprises. The 934 solution is based on Intel's x86 architecture that enables an open, virtualized approach to easily expand applications and networking functions – regardless of the developing vendor. Adtran's unique approach enables managed service providers to transparently integrate with existing security solutions and seamlessly adapt to any change to network or application usage, making the transition to SD-WAN easier, faster and more affordable.

"The SD-WAN market continues to rapidly grow, reaching over $1 billion in annual sales, and we're seeing many managed service providers add this type of service to their portfolios. It is critical they have the ability to easily and quickly add and provision new services in order to stay competitive and optimize customer experience," said Lee Doyle, Principal Analyst at Doyle Research. "Platforms based on the Intel x86 architecture will support multi-vendor environments, making it easier to add any virtualized feature that will add value to the service bundle."

Unlike many edge-based or next-generation firewall-based SD-WAN solutions, Adtran's improved SD-WAN cloud approach supports active-active WAN links, inbound QoS, single IP failover and a cloud gateway component for control of cloud-based content. The solution employs multiple gateways across the continental U.S. with redundant connections, upstream feeds and each location provides multiple entry points to maximize performance and provide failover protection.

"Adtran is committed to developing solutions that enable our customers to build and manage networks the way they should be. For SD-WAN, that means a solution that is not disruptive to other critical business systems and, even more importantly, a solution that automatically adapts to our customers’ ever-changing cloud application and business needs," said Chris Thompson, Director of Software Products and Solutions at Adtran. "The 934 solution builds a strong foundation for our SD-WAN portfolio where we will be layering on valuable applications and features that drive even more value into the business network."

Adtran will lend its SD-WAN expertise to ITEXPO this week in Ft. Lauderdale, with Thompson speaking at the collocated MSP Expo on Thursday, February 13, at 1:00 p.m. EST. In the session titled, "Setting Up for SD-WAN Sales Success," Thompson will join a panel of thought leaders to answer the biggest questions managed service providers face when looking to add SD-WAN services to their portfolio.

