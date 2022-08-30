What's the story? T-Mobile, SpaceX plan to forge satellite-cellular connection

T-Mobile and SpaceX have teamed up on a plan to connect mobile phones to SpaceX's new Starlink satellites. According to the two companies, this could eliminate all cellular dead zones around the US. However, the new satellites won't be launched until next year. In the meantime, Verizon and AT&T are working on their own satellite plans.

"Verizon plans to use Amazon's planned Project Kuiper satellites to connect its rural cell towers to the Internet, and AT&T is planning a similar setup with OneWeb's own growing constellation of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites," wrote Light Reading's Mike Dano in a recent Light Reading article.

During this podcast, Dano also provides an update on the iPhone 14 launch. The new iPhone, which should be available next month, is expected to be able to directly connect to satellites.

You can download an unedited transcript of the podcast here. If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few more things covered in this interview:

Update on T-Mobile and SpaceX partnership (00:58)

Impact of the collaboration on the rest of the industry (02:03)

Impact on the competitive landscape for other US mobile carriers (07:28)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading