What you need to know about the next wave of satellite connectivity

There's a new race to space that could provide a whole new range of services to your smartphone. In this Light Reading special, Contributing Editor Diana Blass investigates the rise of direct-to-device (D2D) satellite communication, a technology that aims to provide universal connectivity to a standard smartphone by allowing it to switch connections between terrestrial and satellite networks.

The telecom and satellite industries are excited about D2D, which advocates say will be a game-changer in providing emergency communication in remote areas. What isn't as clear is how to pay for these new services and whether the economics of these new services are strong enough to drive the market forward.

This is all happening as the market is flooded with new and established satellite players, some already looking ahead to future IoT use cases, like connected cars and autonomous vehicles. To provide some clarity on the state of play in D2D, Light Reading met with executives from Omnispace, Skylo, Iridium and ST Engineering iDirect to learn more about this quickly emerging market.

Related stories and posts:

— Diana Blass, Contributing Editor, Light Reading