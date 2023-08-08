Vodafone Cook Island inks phone-to-satellite deal with Lynk

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – Lynk Global, Inc. (Lynk), the world's leading sat2phone telecoms provider, and Vodafone Cook Islands, today announced the start of an initial satellite direct-to-mobile phone service to Vodafone Cook Island subscribers using Lynk's "cell-towers-in-space". Vodafone Cook Islands is the second mobile network operator (MNO) in the world to launch Lynk's sat2phone technology as a subscriber service.

Vodafone is the leading telecommunications services provider in the Cook Islands, offering mobile, broadband, fixed line, and a range of other telecommunications technology-based services and solutions across all inhabited islands. With a rich history and commitment to innovation, the company has played a pivotal role in shaping the digital landscape of the Cook Islands. The company has continuously invested in cutting-edge technologies and infrastructure to provide a seamless and reliable network for its subscribers. Whether it's voice calls, messaging, internet access, or enterprise solutions, Vodafone Cook Islands offers a comprehensive range of services designed to cater to individual, residential, and business needs.

Read the full press release here.



Lynk



