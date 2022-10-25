Virgin Australia picks Intelsat for in-flight Wi-Fi

MCLEAN, Va. – Intelsat, operator of one of the world's largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network and leading provider of inflight connectivity (IFC), announced today that it has been selected to provide high-speed in-flight Wi-Fi to Virgin Australia's fleet of existing 737NG aircraft and future-delivery 737MAX aircraft.

Intelsat's 2Ku satellite connectivity solution will deliver industry-leading speeds to support video streaming, web browsing, and anything else Virgin's guests want to do with Wi-Fi-enabled devices onboard their flights.

A recent survey of Virgin Australia customers indicated Wi-Fi connectivity was an important part of travel for one in three leisure travellers and almost half of the business passengers.

The popular inflight feature will be complimentary for the airline's Business Class guests and Beyond and Velocity Platinum members. For all other guests, Wi-Fi access will be available for a nominal fee.

The 2Ku antennas that facilitate the IFC system will be installed gradually over 18 months on more than half of the airline's fleet starting mid-December 2023.

Read the full announcement here.

Intelsat