Satellite

Viasat's footprint in Brazil expands to 50,000 locations

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/27/2022
Comment (0)

SAO PAULO, Brazil – Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, has reached the 50,000 sites mark in Brazil, helping to close the country's digital gap through the provision of high-speed satellite internet across the country.

This achievement, combined with the introduction of its Brazil brand, further fuels Viasat's in-market commitment and investment. The company, operating in Brazil since 2018, has become the first internet service provider (ISP) to offer residential connectivity in 100% of the country.

Internet via satellite can reach more remote regions even where other ISPs cannot, creating economic opportunities for businesses and communities that previously did not have access to reliable and high-quality internet. Viasat's Internet services have also enabled people to work remotely from their homes, access online entertainment, stay in touch with their loved ones and more, even in regions far from commercial centers. The company's portfolio of internet services offered in Brazil includes residential, business and the Federal Government's Wi-Fi Brasil program in partnership with Telebras.

Viasat's impact across Brazil: In partnership with Telebras, through the SGDC-1 satellite Viasat has connected government agencies and millions of students through the Wi-Fi Brasil program resulting in more than 20,000 internet access points, including 10,000 points located in rural and indigenous schools, health posts, public service facilities, non-profit organizations and more. As a result, more than five million students who previously lacked internet in these rural schools and indigenous communities can now benefit from online access.

Together, Viasat, Telebras and the Wi-Fi Brasil program have boosted the social and digital inclusion of more than nine million Brazilians through internet access points installed in 3,055 cities.

Viasat

