Viasat ups Kevin Harkenrider to COO

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced Kevin Harkenrider has been appointed chief operating officer (COO). Harkenrider previously served as Viasat's executive vice president, Global Operations and Chief Operations Officer.

"A 15-year Viasat veteran, Kevin has proven to be a successful and trusted leader, building a strong reputation for ensuring accountability, developing people, inspiring teams and delivering results," said Rick Baldridge, president and CEO, Viasat. "Kevin has served in multiple senior leadership roles during his tenure with the Company, has a wealth of global experience and has built an impressive track record of strategic and operational accomplishments, making him uniquely qualified to help accelerate our global growth profile. Kevin is emblematic of the deep executive bench we have developed at Viasat. I have full confidence in his appointment as COO at this important time."

Harkenrider will oversee the operational structure and controls of the Company, while also being responsible for the alignment of Viasat's world-class innovation engine with operational priorities. He will work closely with Rick Baldridge as well as Executive Chairman Mark Dankberg and Viasat's executive leadership team to drive, extend and optimize Viasat's investments, market leadership position and operational focus.

Harkenrider joined Viasat in October 2006 and has held multiple senior leadership roles. He most recently served as Executive Vice President, Global Operations and Chief Operations Officer, where he was responsible for Viasat's global supply chain and product delivery strategy; corporate quality and product integrity; and worldwide facilities. Prior he held the positions of President, Viasat Commercial Networks and President, Viasat Broadband Services. Before joining Viasat, Harkenrider served in management positions with Computer Sciences Corporation, BAE Systems, Mission Solutions and General Dynamics Corporation. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Union College and an MBA degree from the University of Pittsburgh.

