Satellite

Viasat, Skylo and Ligado team up for D2D services this year

News Wire Feed

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced it has reached non-binding Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with Ligado Networks and Skylo Technologies intended to offer first generation standards based Direct-to-Device (D2D) satellite services via Ligado's SkyTerra satellite network. Viasat and Ligado have already partnered closely for years to provide a range of Mobile Satellite Services over SkyTerra.

The expanded agreement intends to add Skylo's technology for 3GPP Release-17 NTN industry standard waveforms and spectrum and also adds their sales and services capabilities to the team. Ligado's SkyTerra-1 satellite network can enable these services over North America and surrounding waters. The partners aim to bring smartphone messaging, wearable connectivity, and IoT services enabling cellular devices to connect seamlessly via satellite rapidly to some of the world's most attractive markets.

The companies intend to launch commercial services in 2023 across a broad range of market segments, including consumer smartphone, automotive, and defense applications.

"The 3GPP NB-IoT standards, delivered over Ligado's powerful SkyTerra-1 satellite, can help to rapidly enable a broad range of innovative services using on orbit Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) networks," said Mark Dankberg, Chairman and CEO, Viasat. "Adding Skylo to our partnership with Ligado can help accelerate inclusion of first generation direct to satellite connectivity for a broad range of devices. Longer term, we believe space-based networks can help scale these applications by substantially increasing network data rates and capacity; increasing service convenience and availability; and reducing costs."

Ligado Networks President and CEO Doug Smith added, "Viasat has consistently delivered trusted, high-quality services to its global customer base, and we're looking forward to expanding our longstanding collaboration with them to fully leverage our unique satellite capabilities and to create a path for further evolution of our services to meet the demand for increasingly capable D2D connectivity."

"Enterprise IoT and consumer device markets are now demanding ubiquitous global coverage for applications such as logistics, agriculture, energy, maritime and emergency or out-of-coverage messaging," said Parth Trivedi, CEO and co-founder of Skylo. "This collaboration unlocks a fantastic opportunity to develop an entirely new set of connectivity solutions for a rapidly expanding market."

Read the press release here.

Ligado

