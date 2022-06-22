Sign In Register
Satellite

Viasat introduces its fastest satellite internet service plans, bringing more choice to consumers

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/22/2022
Comment (0)

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, is elevating the home satellite internet experience in the U.S., giving customers in select markets new residential plans that will offer blazing high-speed connections, allowing customers to do more, faster – from downloading and streaming more movies, videos and content to enjoying a snappier web browsing experience. Viasat's New Choice home internet plans will give U.S. consumers more options in selecting the right internet service to meet their speed and data needs by offering five enhanced service plans that will deliver download speeds up to 25 Mbps and 150 Mbps in select areas. Viasat's New Choice home internet plans are available today, in select markets, with plans to roll out nationwide.

Viasat's New Choice home internet plans will deliver more consistent, high-speed satellite internet plans to the U.S. residential market. Additional features include:

4K streaming support

Double download speeds in select areas

Unlimited Standard Data

Best value in the satellite market

Pricing starting at $49.99/month

In a recent survey from Gallup, nearly half of all U.S. adults said they would prefer to live in a rural area or small town. This desire highlights the importance of high-speed satellite internet as people move into suburban and rural parts of America. Viasat's New Choice home internet plans can help meet this demand for high-speed connectivity even in the hardest-to-reach locations, by offering packages that will deliver download speeds of up to 150 Mbps in select areas.

Viasat is committed to delivering more bandwidth, speeds and data to its residential customers. The Company's next-generation satellite constellation, ViaSat-3, is expected to be capable of delivering even greater bandwidth capabilities that will result in more speed, data and streaming options. Viasat has received various accolades from consumer outlets including being named the 'Fastest Satellite Internet Provider' among U.S. rural internet service providers (ISPs) by CNET and receiving the Best for High Speeds designation by ZDNet.

Viasat's New Choice home internet plans are available today to millions of new and existing customers in markets including:

Albany, GA

Albany, NY

Altoona, PA

Anderson, SC

Appleton, WI

Asheville, NC

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Bakersfield, CA

Baltimore, MD

Baton Rouge, LA

Battle Creek, MI

Bend, OR

Binghamton, NY

Birmingham (Anniston & Tuscaloosa), AL

Bloomington, IL

Boston, MA

Bryan, TX

Buffalo, NY

Burlington, VT

Cape Girardeau, MO

Champaign & Springfield, IL

Charleston, SC

Charleston, WV

Charlotte, NC

Chicago, IL

Chico, CA

Cincinnati, OH

Colorado Springs, CO

Columbia, MO

Columbia, SC

Columbus, GA

Columbus, MS

Columbus, OH

Corpus Christi, TX

Dallas, TX

Davenport, IA

Dayton, OH

Daytona Beach, FL

Decatur, IL

Denver, CO

Eau Claire, WI

El Centro, CA

El Dorado, AR

El Paso, TX

Elkhart, IN

Elmira (Corning), NY

Erie, PA

Eugene, OR

Fayetteville, AR

Florence, SC

Ft. Smith, AR

Ft. Wayne, IN

Ft. Worth, TX

Gainesville, FL

Grand Junction, CO

Grand Rapids, MI

Green Bay, WI

Greensboro, NC

Greenville, MS

Greenville, SC

Greenwood, MS

Hannibal, MO

Harrisburg, IL

Harrisburg, PA

Hartford & New Haven, CT

Hattiesburg, MS

High Point, NC

Holyoke, MA

Houston, TX

Huntington, WV

Hutchinson, KS

Indianapolis, IN

Jackson, MS

Jackson, TN

Jacksonville, FL

Jefferson City, MO

Johnstown, PA

Joplin, MO

Kalamazoo, MI

Kansas City, MO

Kearney, NE

Keokuk, IA

Klamath Falls, OR

Knoxville, TN

La Crosse, WI

Lancaster, PA

Las Vegas, NV

Laurel, MS

Lebanon, PA

Lexington, KY

Lima, OH

Lincoln & Hastings, NE

Little Rock, AR

Longview, TX

Los Angeles, CA

Louisville, KY

Marquette, MI

Medford, OR

Melbourne, FL

Memphis, TN

Meridian, MS

Mobile, AL

Modesto, CA

Moline, IL

Monroe, LA

Montgomery (Selma), AL

Montrose, CO

Myrtle Beach, SC

Nashville, TN

New Bedford, MA

New Orleans, LA

Oklahoma City, OK

Omaha, NE

Orlando, FL

Paducah, KY

Palm Springs, CA

Pensacola (Ft. Walton Beach), FL

Peoria, IL

Philadelphia, PA

Pine Bluff, AR

Pittsburg, KS

Plattsburgh, NY

Portland, OR

Providence, RI

Pueblo, CO

Quincy, IL

Redding, CA

Reno, NV

Rhinelander, WI

Rochester, NY

Rock Island, IL

Rogers, AR

Sacramento, CA

Salisbury, MD

San Antonio, TX

San Diego, CA

Savannah, GA

Schenectady, NY

Scranton, PA

Seattle, WA

Shreveport, LA

Sioux City, IA

South Bend, IN

Spartanburg, SC

Springdale, AR

Springfield, MA

Springfield, MO

St. Louis, MO

St. Petersburg (Sarasota), FL

Stockton, CA

Syracuse, NY

Tacoma, WA

Tallahassee, FL

Tampa, FL

Temple, TX

Thomasville, GA

Toledo, OH

Topeka, KS

Tri-Cities, TN-VA

Troy, NY

Tulsa, OK

Tupelo, MS

Tyler, TX

Utica, NY

Victoria, TX

Waco, TX

Washington DC (Hagerstown MD)

Waterfront, NY

Wausau, WI

West Point, MS

Wichita, KS

Wilkes Barre, PA

Wilmington, NC

Winston Salem, NC

York, PA

Yuma, AZ

Read the full press release here.

Viasat

