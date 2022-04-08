Viasat initiates mechanical integration on ViaSat-3

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, announced today the first ViaSat-3 satellite is now in the mechanical environments build process. The process milestone involves the attachment of the solar arrays, reflectors and other items which will result in the satellite being in its full, launch configuration for the first time.

The ViaSat-3 class of Ka-band satellites is expected to provide the best bandwidth economics in the industry with incredible flexibility to move and concentrate that capacity virtually anywhere there is demand - whether it is over land, the ocean or in the air. The first two satellites are planned to focus on the Americas and on EMEA, respectively. The third ViaSat-3 payload is undergoing final integration and testing and will focus on the Asia Pacific region, completing Viasat's global service coverage.

