Satellite

Viasat-equipped American Airlines jets offer free access to TikTok

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/2/2021
Comment (0)

FORT WORTH, Texas – American Airlines, which has the fastest Wi-Fi on more aircraft than any other U.S. carrier, just added TikTok to its roster of free inflight offerings.

Without having to purchase Wi-Fi, customers traveling on Viasat-equipped narrowbody aircraft can get 30-minutes of free access to TikTok, an entertainment platform powered by a global community of creatives. This is a promotional offering beginning Aug. 2, 2021.

How it works: Enable airplane mode and connect to the “AA-Inflight” signal. Once connected, customers will be redirected to aainflight.com, the Wi-Fi portal. Simply click on the TikTok ad for free access to the platform. Pro tip: If you are not a TikTok user, you can connect to aainflight.com while inflight and download the app without having to pay for Wi-Fi.

Once logged in to TikTok, customers can search for popular video creators, their favorite topics or even hashtags like #travel, #traveltips, or #traveltheworld to view related video content for travel and adventure enthusiasts.

All inflight entertainment onboard American flights is free, including a library of more than 600 movies and TV shows and a collection of educational tools on American's new Lifestyle inflight entertainment channel, featuring exclusive partners Rosetta Stone and Skillshare. American works with its Employee Business Resource Groups — 20 groups made up of more than 26,000 American Airlines team members that represent different backgrounds, cultures, and experiences — to highlight movies that celebrate diversity across its inflight entertainment.

Read the full announcement here.

American Airlines
Viasat

