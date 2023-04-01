Viasat completes sale of Link 16 business to L3Harris Technologies

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, completed the sale of its Link 16 Tactical Data Links (TDL) business to L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) for approximately $1.96 billion in cash. The net proceeds to Viasat are expected to be approximately $1.8 billion after estimated taxes, fees and other expenses. Viasat intends to use the proceeds to reduce net leverage and increase liquidity.

The Link 16 TDL business had approximately $400 million of revenue and an estimated $125 million of Adjusted EBITDA for the 12 months ended June 30, 2022, when burdened by the estimated amount of allocable overhead and corporate expenses expected approximately one year after closing.

Viasat is building an integrated satellite services platform for global mobile and fixed commercial and government markets. Completing the transaction supports this focus. Viasat's Government Systems segment will build on three main areas: broadband and narrowband satcom services and associated hybrid network technology; information assurance and cybersecurity; and an emerging portfolio of space-based technology and services, including LEO to GEO relay, networks for a range of earth observation and sensor systems, alternative position, navigation and timing (PNT), and space situational awareness.

