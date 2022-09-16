Viasat & Inmarsat receive UK government OK to merge

CARLSBAD, Calif., and LONDON – Viasat Inc., (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, and Inmarsat, a leading provider of global mobile satellite communications services, today announced the receipt of approval of the proposed combination of their businesses by the UK Government under the National Security & Investment Act.

The Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has announced that the transaction does not pose a risk to the UK's national security.

In March 2022, the companies committed to economic undertakings with BEIS, which underlined their pledge to strengthen and advance the UK's National Space Strategy. The economic undertakings include an expansion in the number of highly skilled jobs in key areas and a 30% increase in overall research and development spending in the UK.

Read the full press release here.

Viasat