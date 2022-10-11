Viasat and Cobham Satcom announce strategic collaboration ahead of Viasat-3

CARLSBAD, Calif. and LYNGBY, Denmark – Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, and Cobham Satcom, a leading global provider of satellite communications solutions to the maritime and land segments, today announced the companies are collaborating on a new, advanced satellite connectivity solution for the maritime and energy industries in preparation for the launch of Viasat's next generation satellite constellation, ViaSat-3.

The connectivity system, which will include a portfolio of groundbreaking antenna systems from Cobham Satcom, is being meticulously designed to deliver advanced, high-speed connectivity that will leverage the immense satellite capacity expected from the ViaSat-3 constellation. Each of the three ViaSat-3 satellites is anticipated to deliver at least 1 Terabit of data per second (1Tbps) — equal to 1,000 Gigabits per second, which will provide flexibility to offer even faster Internet speeds and manage increasingly data-hungry applications. In addition, the collaboration will include the introduction of the industry first upgrade kit, which will allow conversion of existing Ku and other Ka band services to Viasat services.

Viasat and Cobham Satcom will work with Cobham Satcom's broad global distribution network to provide customers professional fit for purpose pre-sales and after-sales support.

The companies are expanding upon a long-term successful relationship that dates to 2015, and more recently rapidly made inroads to provide high-speed connectivity in the maritime industry. The companies have deployed fast, reliable satellite broadband internet on hundreds of vessels with Viasat's existing Ka-band network and Cobham Satcom's advanced Ka-band SAILOR user terminal. The current solution has quickly gained momentum as demand for reliable connectivity onboard vessels soars, especially from productivity application, video conferencing and entertainment.

