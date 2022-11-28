ViaSat-3 satellite completes final integrated satellite test

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, announced today the ViaSat-3 Americas satellite has completed its Final Integrated Satellite Test (FIST) and has now progressed to the Flight Final phase of integration where it is undergoing final build-up to its flight configuration.

FIST is designed to test all the satellite's payload and bus systems to confirm they function properly following the stresses of mechanical environmental testing, which simulated the launch of the spacecraft. The satellite had already successfully completed mechanical environmental testing and thermal vacuum testing that simulated vacuum and extreme hot and cold conditions of space where the satellite will operate during its expected 15-year lifetime. FIST provided confirmation that the satellite continued to perform as designed following the mechanical and thermal stresses of the prior test phases.

The ViaSat-3 class of Ka-band satellites are expected to provide the best bandwidth economics in the industry with substantial flexibility to move and concentrate that capacity virtually anywhere there is demand - whether it is on land, in the ocean or in the air. The first two satellites are planned to focus on the Americas and EMEA, respectively, and the third satellite is planned to focus on the Asia Pacific region, to complete Viasat's global service coverage. The ViaSat-3 EMEA satellite is currently undergoing integration with spacecraft partner, Boeing, and the third ViaSat-3 satellite is undergoing final payload integration and testing at Viasat's Tempe, Arizona facility.

