Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service EvolutionService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Satellite

US DoD 'in communication' with SpaceX about funding Starlink in Ukraine

News Analysis Nicole Ferraro, Editor, Light Reading 10/17/2022
Comment (0)

The US Department of Defense (DoD) on Friday acknowledged the need for satellite communications in Ukraine but did not confirm whether it would fulfill SpaceX's request to pay for its Starlink service in the country.

In a statement to the media, Sabrina Singh, deputy Pentagon press secretary, said: "We can confirm the Department received correspondence from SpaceX about the funding of Starlink, their satellite communications product in Ukraine. We remain in communication with SpaceX about this and other topics."

And, according to a transcript from a background briefing on Ukraine held on Friday with senior military and DoD officials (unnamed in the transcript), a Defense Department official acknowledged the need for continued SATCOM communications but said "we're working with our partners and allies to look at all options on how we can best support the needs that the Ukrainians have right now. And I'm happy to go into more detail on that later."

One of those options appears to include the satellite company Viasat, which told Politico it is "actively working with customers and government partners to use our available capacity and terminals to quickly provide additional services in country." In a LinkedIn post over the weekend, Evan Dixon, president of global fixed satellite at Viasat, said: "Happy to fill this void to keep our partners in Ukraine and across the region connected during this crisis."

The discussion follows a report that SpaceX sent a letter to the Pentagon last month, obtained by CNN, saying it can no longer continue to fund Starlink in Ukraine and requesting that the Pentagon take over funding the service for the country's military and government.

A Starlink terminal installed in Ukraine. (Source: Abaca Press/Alamy Stock Photo)
A Starlink terminal installed in Ukraine.
(Source: Abaca Press/Alamy Stock Photo)

According to those documents, SpaceX estimated the service would cost more than $120 million for the rest of the year and could cost close to $400 million for the next 12 months.

SpaceX's director of government affairs told the Pentagon in September that the company is "not in a position to further donate terminals to Ukraine, or fund the existing terminals for an indefinite period of time."

While the US government has already subsidized a portion of Starlink service and terminals for Ukraine, SpaceX head Elon fMusk claimed on Twitter recently that the operation has cost his company "$80M & will exceed $100M by end of year."

Speaking with Light Reading on Friday, a Pentagon spokesman said the Defense Department "continues to work with industry to explore solutions for Ukraine's armed forces as they repel Russia's brutal and unprovoked aggression."

'This is unreasonable'

In response to CNN's report, Musk wrote on Twitter Friday morning: "SpaceX is not asking to recoup past expenses, but also cannot fund the existing system indefinitely *and* send several thousand more terminals that have data usage up to 100X greater than typical households. This is unreasonable."

Musk further claimed that the company is spending nearly $20 million per month on deployment and maintenance, in addition to supplying terminals.

"In addition to terminals, we have to create, launch, maintain & replenish satellites & ground stations & pay telcos for access to Internet via gateways," he said. "We've also had to defend against cyberattacks & jamming, which are getting harder."

The dispute over who should pay for Starlink also comes as Musk recently offered up his idea for a peace plan that would see Ukraine cede territory to Russia, to which Ukrainian ambassador Andrij Melnyk replied "fuck off."

When a reporter on Twitter then noted that SpaceX is threatening to pull support for Starlink in Ukraine "days after Ukrainian Ambassador @MelnykAndrij told Musk to 'fuck off,' Musk responded: "We're just following his recommendation."

The day prior, however, in response to a tweet from Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov praising the role Starlink is playing in the war, Musk said he was "glad to support Ukraine" and shared a chart of Starlink usage data in the country.

On Friday afternoon, following the news that Starlink can't afford to keep supplying service without US support, Fedorov said in a tweet that "Starlink is an essential element of our critical infrastructure" and called Musk "among the world's top private donors supporting Ukraine."

On Saturday afternoon, Musk took to Twitter again, this time appearing to backtrack: "The hell with it ... even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we'll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free," he said.

'Buy my perfume'

The need to find someone to foot the bill for wartime Starlink service also comes as Musk is selling "burnt hair" perfume. "Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter," he said in yet another tweet.

He also said of Starlink's finances: "Starlink is still far from cash flow positive. All LEO communications constellations to date have gone bankrupt, so any support is super helpful."

In addition to urging the Pentagon to support Starlink in Ukraine, SpaceX is also pursuing an appeal with the FCC, which recently rejected the company bid to receive $885.5 million through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) to deploy satellite service in the rural US.

Related posts:

Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" podcast.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
White Paper: 5G Private Networks Enable Business Everywhere
White Paper: How 6G Will Change the Way We Interact with Technology
Fiber Development Index Analysis: 2022
Four Tips for Navigating the Supply Chain Crisis in the Data Center
Video Library: Data Center Tips
Packet Pusher’s Podcast
Blog: Future of Data Center Network Automation
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Apstra
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 18, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 19, 2022 Integrated Risk Management Approach into the Telecom Market
October 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Converging Wireline and Wireless Networks
October 20, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 25, 2022 Coherent Optics: 100G, 400G and Beyond
October 26, 2022 Why should CSPs rethink the role of billing?
October 26, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
October 27, 2022 5G Real-time Analytics: The Last Mile of Automation
November 2, 2022 Why Telcos Need a Cloud Strategy: 4 must have considerations
November 2, 2022 Simplifying Operations with Multi-layer Network Control
November 3, 2022 Evolve your network with Cisco Silicon One
November 3, 2022 Using Data to Streamline Service Provider Operations
November 8, 2022 PON’s Capabilities Beyond Residential – focus on Enterprises
November 8, 2022 Beat the Competition With a Subscriber Acquisition Strategy
November 10, 2022 Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Moore's Law Is Dead. Where Is Energy Saving Heading in the Electronic Information Industry? By C114
How to get ahead in volatile times with a software-defined network By Sanjay Kumar
China Unicom Jiangsu Completes First-Phase Commercial Deployment of OTN P2MP Private Lines to Enable Digital Transformation of SMEs By Huawei
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison reflects on its transformation journey accelerate Indonesia Digital Transformation By Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison
LR tackles HFC network transformation, convergence at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo By
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE