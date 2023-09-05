UK OKs Viasat-Inmarsat deal

CARLSBAD, Calif., and LONDON – Viasat Inc., (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, and Inmarsat, a leading provider of global mobile satellite communications services, are pleased that the UK's Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) has today announced the conclusion of its Phase II review, which confirmed its provisional findings that the transaction does not raise competition concerns, and allows Viasat's proposed acquisition of Inmarsat to proceed without remedies.

This decision is an important milestone towards completion of the deal. The proposed transaction has now received clearance from the UK government under the National Security and Investment Act and the CMA, as well as the Australian government's Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

The companies will continue to work through other regulatory approvals and update on transaction close timing as those processes continue.

