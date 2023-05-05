The Notebook Dump: Stuck in a trunk with satellite connectivity





In this podcast, Jeff Baumgartner, Mike Dano, the ghost of Nicole Ferraro, Phil Harvey and Kelsey Ziser discuss Arelion's take on SMS security, Altice USA's growth and pay-TV struggles, Qualcomm's drop in stock and satellite connectivity. Hear about all this and more in The Notebook Dump for the week ending May 5.

If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few more things covered in this episode:

Watch our video on direct-to-device communication and satellite connectivity (01:23)

Arelion's Fabio Bottan on SMS text security (02:00)

Altice USA's attempts to get the company back on a path to growth. Altice discussed fiber deployments and pay-TV business during the company's earnings call (04:39)

A brief pantomime (08:51)

Qualcomm gives concerning warning about smartphone industry (09:15)

Qualcomm's CEO provides an announcement that leads to immediate drop in stock (10:00)

Siri is always interrupting us and suggesting obscure bands from the 70s (14:40)

Phil is old (15:28)

Flash poll: If satellite connectivity – text and voice – were offered as an add-on to your phone plan, what would you pay? (16:03)

Kelsey takes satellite connectivity to a dark place (17:50)

The stories covered include:

