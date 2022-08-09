Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Satellite

The iPhone satellite service looks desperately niche

Morris Lore Iain Morris, News Editor 9/8/2022
Comment (0)

iPhone addicts are often seen ambling down the local high street in a crinkled-brow communion with their devices, oblivious to other pedestrians and sometimes on course for a collision with a passing vehicle at the next interchange. The phenomenon has given rise to the expression "smombie," for smartphone zombie. There are a vanishingly small number of places still free of smombies – unexplored rainforests, the steppes of central Asia and mountain peaks where smombies could roam safely if only they could pick up a signal. But that is set to change.

Having run out of other ideas, and apparently decided 5G is not worth blathering about anymore, Apple has added satellite connectivity to its latest iPhone – the 14 Pro – for the customer who wants to stream Netflix atop Kilimanjaro. Reported yesterday after Apple's usual showbiz-style launch in Cupertino, the new feature could unleash a herd of smombies on the great outdoors.

If only it were half so exciting. In a video update at the Cupertino event, shot somewhere resembling a scene from Little House on the Prairie, a satellite expert called Ashley Williams proceeded to suck any joy out of the announcement. Satellite bandwidth is so limited that "even sending a text message is a technical challenge," she began.

Apple's Ashley Williams in the middle of nowhere. (Source: YouTube)
Apple's Ashley Williams in the middle of nowhere.
(Source: YouTube)

Worse, the circuitry Apple designed to replace the "bulky external antenna" on a standard satellite phone means the 14 Pro must be aimed at a passing satellite (a graphic display helpfully shows you where the space junk floats at that moment). Far from watching Stranger Things in the outback, users will be limited to sending an emergency SOS in the event they stumble down a mountain crevasse (hopefully one with an unobstructed view of the heavens) while struggling to get online.

In case there were any doubt that streaming is not an option, the video featuring Williams swiftly cuts to mountain rescue footage of a helicopter racing toward iPhone customers in need of help. The subtext is unsubtle: If you were an Android user with a broken leg, you'd just have to claw your way back to Everest base camp. But even the iPhone injured might have to wait for assistance: Because not all emergency service providers are able to receive text messages, Apple has had to set up staffed relay centers to pass on the news.

Don't all these serious mountaineers already have satellite phones? Are those "bulky" antennas really that cumbersome when you're hoisting a 60-liter backpack uphill? Globalstar, the satellite provider, won't care. After outing Apple as the mystery customer it signed up in 2020, it predicted its sales would hit between $185 million and $230 million next year, up from $124 million in 2021. Apple, it seems, is handing over tens of millions annually so that a few antenna-less, accident-struck mountaineers can be whisked to safety.

More space junk

Globalstar needs all the boost it can get. Back in 2007, several years after satellite's original heyday, its share price was more than $14 on the Nasdaq. Even after the uplift provided by the Apple news, it currently drifts along at about $2. Revenues have fallen from about $132 million in 2019 to roughly $124 million last year as Globalstar has swung from a small net profit of $15 million to a troubling net loss of nearly $113 million. In its last fiscal year, its debt obligations totaled $265.2 million.

Satellite's overriding problem, of course, is that terrestrial networks are almost ubiquitous in the areas where people live and are prepared or able to pay for a service. And yet it's currently impossible for any telecom journalist to open their inbox without seeing another email about satellite. The last two weeks alone have seen updates from Bullitt, a British company touting a satellite phone sans bulky antenna, Lynk, a direct-to-phone satellite operator, and – most intriguingly – T-Mobile US and Elon Musk. The Deutsche Telekom-owned operator has teamed up with the Tesla billionaire on the development of another satellite-direct-to-phone service.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Some analysts are high-fiving about satellite's resurgence as if it were 1999 (read this detailed report by Light Reading's Mike Dano on the various developments). But at least one terrestrial operator is reserving judgement. "Over time, LEOs [low-Earth orbiting satellites] will have a role to play, but let's see how the Elon Musk and T-Mobile announcement from last week evolves," said Howard Watson, BT's chief technology officer, at a press conference this week. "At the moment, you are talking about low-bit-rate messaging and potentially 30-minute latency. That has a bit of evolution to do."

Satellite obviously has a role to play, and an essential one at that, but is the overall market big enough to support all the various constellations being launched, not to mention those already in orbit? With Globalstar and other companies planning to shoot more equipment into space, the skies could be cluttered with aluminium in the next few years. Elon Musk's future flight to Mars risks being hit by some of his own space junk.

A satellite-based SOS service for mountaineers will persuade hardly anyone to buy the 14 Pro, but there will undoubtedly be the usual stampede for Apple's latest luxury trinket. In most other ways, it looks barely discernible from its predecessor (this correspondent was insufficiently important in the devices market to receive a review model or invite to Apple's event, and possibly just insufficiently important altogether). That Apple will pocket tens of billions from unnecessary, landfill-generating upgrades is a reminder that the cost-of-living crisis is bypassing plenty.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Interview: Open RAN enabling CSPs to deliver on the promise of 5G
Keynote: Open RAN: The Next Step
Webinar: Open RAN in 2022: Enabling a Continuous Flow of Innovation
Infographic: Innovation at Software Speed, Why Almost 100% of Operators Surveyed are Embracing Open Architectures
White Paper: Operators Embrace Virtualised, Open Networks with Agile Automation to Meet Future Demands
Poster: How Cellular-V2X (C-V2X) makes driving safer and MORE EFFICIENT
Poster: 5G brings smart factories to a new level
White Paper: Interactivity Test
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from Morris Lore
German coziness with China and Russia created a huge telecom risk

Heavily reliant on Russian gas and Chinese technology, Europe's biggest operator must pray the lights and the basestations stay on.

The carbon-belching ICT sector must do better on the environment

Energy-efficient technology is in vogue in the telecom sector, but the ICT sector is forecast to be an even bigger contributor to carbon emissions by 2040.

Virgin Media O2 would be mad to follow Vodafone on open RAN

The UK operator is under no pressure to replace existing suppliers and would incur huge costs to deploy open RAN widely.

India's 5G market dashes early hope for open RAN, local vendors

Contracts awarded so far have gone to the Nordic and South Korean giants with zero mention of open RAN.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights 2022
September 13, 2022,
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 8, 2022 Setting up for success with BEAD funding
September 9, 2022 Light Up Your Smart Life: Practices and Prospects for Android TV
September 13, 2022 Delivering Coherent Pluggable Optics from Edge to Metro and Beyond
September 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Edge Computing: The Next Frontier
September 20, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 1
September 21, 2022 High Performance Broadband Aggregation at the Edge
September 28, 2022 Best Practices for Automating Wholesale Network Ordering for 5G, Cloud and SD-WAN Services
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Assure next-generation networks by exploiting data intelligence By Jose Carlos, Director of Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
Guangzhou 5G Smart Transportation on the way By ZTE
42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Vinugayathri Chinnasamy, Senior Content Writer, Indusface
42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Indusface
Why a RAN automation platform sets the best foundation for sustainability applications By Peo Lehto, Head of Solution Area OSS, BCSS, Ericsson
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Walmart/Paramount+ and embracing the bundle amid streaming's slowdown By Raman Abrol, CEO, Vubiquity and GM, Amdocs
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE