Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Satellite

The FCC takes its bureaucracy beyond the stars

News Analysis Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading 11/3/2022
Comment (0)

WASHINGTON – The FCC is reorganizing its international bureau this week in an effort to help speed up the approval process for new satellite launches and better address the spectrum needs of the satellite industry.

That move, announced this morning at the National Press Club by Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, will result in a new standalone Office of International Affairs and a new Space Bureau.

"The satellite industry is growing at a record pace, but here on the ground our regulatory frameworks for licensing them have not kept up. Over the past two years the agency has received applications for 64,000 new satellites. In addition, we are seeing new commercial models, new players, and new technologies coming together to pioneer a wide-range of new satellite services and space-based activities that need access to wireless airwaves," said Chairwoman Rosenworcel in her prepared remarks.

After namechecking space tourism, satellite broadband, disaster recovery efforts and more, Rosenworcel said the interest in space as a new market for investment and a home for new kinds of services is vast. She noted that "private investment in space companies has reached more than $10 billion in the last year, the highest it has ever been."

She also said that "the space sector has been on a monumental run. Satellite operators set a new record last year for the number of satellites launched into orbit, a record they will surpass again."

In Light Reading's coverage, satellite broadband access is a priority, but Rosenworcel was quick to point out the bigger picture. "We are seeing new commercial models, new players and new technologies coming together to pioneer a wide range of new satellite services and space-based activities; it's undeniably exciting. But if you want to be in this new space age, we have to start thinking about how to build on this success and prepare for what comes next," she said.

Light Reading inquired about the number of new satellite applications that were aimed at broadband applications; we haven't been able to get an estimate yet but will report back when we do.

All that said, the creation of the Space Bureau was a big deal to the executives assembled here from the Satellite Industry Association, which hosted the event.

Jennifer Warren, VP of technology, policy and regulation at Lockheed Martin, said during a panel following Rosenworcel's announcement that the stakes are much bigger than broadband satellite launches. This new regulatory framework can clear the way for the US to be a leader in "the commercialization of space," she said. "It's not for the faint-hearted."

The FCC bureau reorg "also gives encouragement to new space actors that there will be staff accessible to answer the many questions they must have as they try to enter this exciting industry," according to Julie Zoller, Head of Global Regulatory Affairs, Project Kuiper at Amazon. "It's a complex process, but it is one that is full of opportunity and benefits to consumers, as Chairwoman Rosenworcel mentioned. The number of broadband satellite systems is really supercharging the ability to bridge the digital divide curve at home and abroad."

In her remarks, Rosenworcel was clear that she can take on the challenge of reorganizing the FCC to become an enabler instead of a bottleneck. She added that "we're working to update our rules, bulk up our ranks and speed up the satellite licensing process. We're also making more spectrum available to fuel our space ambitions. And we're taking action to care for our skies so that the space economy can support our grandest ambitions."

Related stories and posts:

Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Key Technologies for IEEE 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7)
The Ciena Insights Podcast Episode 56: Igniting a Digital Future for all with Improvements in Residential Broadband
Igniting residential broadband for all takes more than funding alone
Ciena Services for Broadband Access
How to Thrive in the Growing Residential Broadband Market
Best Practices in Telecom Infrastructure Management
The eSIM consumer pulse 2022 report
eSIM is a critical digital transformation journey for Mobile Network Operators but they can’t do it alone
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 8, 2022 PON’s Capabilities Beyond Residential – focus on Enterprises
November 8, 2022 Beat the Competition With a Subscriber Acquisition Strategy
November 9, 2022 Shining the Light on Next-gen Cable Network Evolution
November 9, 2022 Why Getting the Customer Experience Right Is So Valuable
November 10, 2022 Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 15, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 1
November 16, 2022 Bridging the Digital Divide
November 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lowering Latency Levels
November 17, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 2
November 22, 2022 Enterprise 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Unlocking ROI
November 22, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
November 29, 2022 The Secret Is Out: 5G Success with Intelligent Automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
ZTE: 5G Advanced can grab interest of industry verticals By Ken Wieland, Light Reading contributing editor
LightCounting: Third-Generation ODN (Digital ODN) Gaining Momentum By Huawei
Huawei's FTTR Solution Wins the Access Innovation Award at WCA 2022 By Huawei
NBTC, Industry Organizations, Operators, and Huawei Propose Initiative to Evolve to Ultra-broadband 5.5G By Huawei
Huawei: Stride to Net5.5G, Boost New Growth By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Dismantling the dominance of Big Telco By Matt Carter, CEO, Aryaka
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE