Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Satellite

The Divide: What Viasat's Evan Dixon wants DC to know about satellite broadband

Broadband World News Nicole Ferraro, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 10/7/2021
Comment (0)

This week on the podcast, we hear from Evan Dixon, president of global fixed broadband at Viasat, a longtime provider of satellite Internet services to homes and businesses, as well as for government services and in-flight Wi-Fi.

We discuss the company's goal of providing affordable Internet service to people in hard-to-reach places for terrestrial options in the US and abroad, including with Viasat's "community Internet" initiative, which has helped to connect 100,000 monthly users in Mexico with a pay-per-session model.

We also talk about Viasat's forthcoming ViaSat-3 satellite and what it means for connectivity. And we get into the critiques of satellite Internet, particularly when it comes to receiving US government funding to build broadband out to the remaining underserved areas of the country.

"Whenever we have discussions in Washington ... they'll say, 'how long will it take you to serve my community?'" says Dixon. "Tomorrow. Our satellites are already up in the air. In less than a couple hours, we can install Internet with Wi-Fi across an entire town. We can do that immediately.

"We are not having to dig trenches, rip up roads, hedges, etc." he says. "So it's a message that we continue to try to hammer home to Washington."

Related episodes:

— Nicole Ferraro, contributing editor and host of "The Divide" and "What's the Story?" Light Reading

A version of this story first appeared on Broadband World News.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Role of C-band in 5G
5G Timing and Synchronization Handbook for TDD Deployment
Radio Access Network Solution For 5G, IoT, and more
Building up Open RAN infrastructures
Rise of O-RAN Architecture in the 5G Era
Fostering the Innovation and Advancement of Open-RAN
How Open RAN Will Innovate Mobile Networks
Call for Participation: Join Global Leaders in Open RAN Deployment and Innovation
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from Broadband World News
Frontier and Ziply Fiber amass funds for FTTP buildouts

Frontier plans to offer $1 billion in notes to help finance its ambitious fiber build just days after Ziply Fiber announced it raised $350 million in debt funding to do the same.

XGS-PON has a lot of legs, Frontier exec says

XGS-PON has a long upgrade path, as the platform Frontier selected from Nokia is upgradable to 25-Gig PON 'with basically an optics change,' says Frontier's Scott Mispagel.

FCC clears way for another 466 winning RDOF bids

Latest round of FCC authorizations cover winning bids from 13 companies and organizations, including BEK Communications, Cumberland Connect, Easton Utilities, Gibson Connect and Union Telephone.

ISPs suffer losses and make plans in face of climate crisis

A worsening climate crisis that has exacted a toll on cables, fiber lines and wireless towers is making clear how vulnerable that critical infrastructure is.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 12, 2021 Delivering the 5G Promises to the Success of Industry Digital Transformation
October 14, 2021 Intelligent Orchestration and Management of 5G Edge Services
October 14, 2021 Managing the Home Broadband Experience - Taking your Subscribers to the next generation of Wi-Fi
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
October 27, 2021 Migrating OSS to Public Cloud - Why and How to Do It
October 27, 2021 Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G and Beyond
October 28, 2021 Building a webscale-class packet core
November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to Untangle Operational Complexity to Maximize SD-WAN Service Revenues By Ofer Farkash, Product and Solutions Marketing Director, Amdocs
Redefining the Cost Models for APAC Broadband Operators By Chris W. Silberberg, Senior Analyst, Service Provider Transformation, Omdia
Super-Charge Your 5G Network by Moving DNS to the Edge By Neil Cook, Head of Product, OX PowerDNS, Open-Xchange
Network Automation at the Domain Controller Layer Drives Significant Benefits to Operators By Larry Goldman and Andrew Killeen, Nokia
Unlock 5G Network Potential With Predictive Analytics By RADCOM
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE