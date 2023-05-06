The Divide: IEEE's David Witkowski on LEO's scalability challenges

This episode features IEEE Senior Member David Witkowski, who serves as co-chair of the Deployment Working Group at IEEE Future Networks. We discuss the evolution of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity and what the current state of the industry says about the role LEOs can play in closing connectivity gaps. We also discuss scalability, which he identifies as the most significant challenge, as well as other policy and infrastructure-related issues facing the LEO industry.

Here are a few topics discussed in this episode:

Background on IEEE and the Future Networks deployment working group (00:50)

Why scalability is a top challenge for LEOs in terms of demand and price (02:00)

Examples of ideal deployment scenarios for LEO services (06:50)

Witkowski's view on the US' "fiber-centric mindset" (10:00)

Challenges with orbital debris and infrastructure upkeep in space (16:30)

What role direct-to-device communications may play in the future (20:40)

For a lightly edited transcript of this conversation, click the caption button on the video player.

— Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" on the Light Reading Podcast.