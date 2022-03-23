Telstra talks about its ground game in a decade-long deal with OneWeb

WASHINGTON – Satellite 2022 – Telstra kicked off the conference by announcing a huge, decade-long deal with OneWeb to supply fiber networks, subsea connectivity, data center access and more for the satellite firm's ground stations as it continues to expand.

OneWeb said it has launched two-thirds of its constellation and is providing coverage in hard-to-reach areas with tough terrain, like Alaska, Canada and the wider Arctic region. Just a few weeks ago, OneWeb and Telstra announced they are exploring "new connectivity solutions" in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.

In this podcast, Vish Vishwanathan, vice president, wholesale and satellite, Telstra America, talks about the size and scope of the deal and how telcos and satellite firms are helping one another with market expansion.

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading