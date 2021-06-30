Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Satellite

Telecom outsources big ideas to Elon Musk at MWC

Morris Lore Iain Morris, News Editor 6/30/2021
Comment (0)

Elon Musk is the telecom industry's Tyler Durden. For anyone who hasn't watched Fight Club, Tyler Durden is the sexy, madcap alter ego of the schizophrenic narrator, the representation of everything his meaningless life as a car recall specialist isn't.

"I am smart, capable and, most importantly, I am free in all the ways that you are not," says the imaginary Durden (played by Brad Pitt) to the narrator (Edward Norton) toward the end of the movie.

Musk's appearance by video at this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC), then, was the most exciting thing to happen at the trade show since Mark Zuckerberg turned up in person a few years ago.

The industry goggles at these disruptors who will eventually kill it with a sort of wide-eyed wonder, like young children staring at deadly animals.

But the interest in Musk is not hard to fathom. He is an inventor and a visionary in the coolest sense. The closest the telecom industry has right now is probably Tareq Amin, the chief technology officer of Rakuten Mobile.

But while Amin's big idea is a low-cost radio, Musk wants to build a city on Mars. He smokes weed on Joe Rogan podcasts and tweets as outrageously as Donald Trump once did.

Elon Musk's Starlink project could require a total investment of $30 billion, he says.
Elon Musk's Starlink project could require a total investment of $30 billion, he says.

Musk is many things the telecom industry is not and yet dreams it can be. The GSM Association, which organizes MWC, would probably have loved to bring him on sooner.

Instead, it initially had to make do with its uninspiring lineup of phone bosses and their routine complaints about regulators. You would not be worried if any of them took your wife out for dinner, one former show attendee remarked. You might worry about a date with Musk.

If there is a big theme at this year's MWC, it is not the cloud, or 5G, or the Internet of Things, or the dreaded "digital transformation" that seems to be taking a geological age. No, it is the outsourcing of ideas and innovation to big tech and its big-brained entrepreneurs.

Because even before Musk showed up, Amazon and Google had become almost impossible to avoid bumping into at this year's show, whether physically or virtually. There was barely an announcement that did not feature one or the other. Amazon even set up its own "virtual village," inviting telecom old timers such as Nokia, Telefónica, Verizon and SK Telecom to swing by.

Marc Rouanne, a former Nokia executive who is now in charge of networks at Dish, captured the mood perfectly.

"In the telco world, speed of innovation is too slow," he said during the Amazon sub-event. His own company is entrusting nearly all its systems to Amazon's public cloud.

Burning out his fuse up here alone

Musk's direct contribution is Starlink, a constellation of 1,500 low-Earth orbit satellites beaming broadband connectivity to the hardest-to-reach 3% to 5% of the world's population.

Satellites are practically unmentionable in parts of the telecom sector, having bankrupted some of their original investors back in the 1990s, when the industry was still brave. Picking up more than 20 years later, Musk thinks he may have to plow up to $30 billion into his project, with no guarantee of success. "Step one is not to go bankrupt," he says.

Starlink probably won't disrupt telecom like the public cloud is doing, or even have as much impact as the Facebook-led Telecom Infra Project. Operational in 12 countries, it has attracted fewer than 70,000 customers so far, although Musk believes half a million within a year is feasible.

It boasts major technical advantages over other satellite systems, but its target market sounds like millionaires living in Himalayan mountainside retreats. Customers must spend $100 a month for a service and $500 on a satellite dish that costs Starlink $1,000 to produce.

"Selling terminals at half price is not super compelling at scale," admits Musk.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Succeed or fail, Starlink is a blazing sign of Musk's derring-do. Someone who says he is motivated by a desire to "maximize the probability the future is good" seems unlikely to stop at satellites, electric vehicles or even space travel.

And that explains why telecom is transfixed, scared Musk could make them look (even more) clueless, secretly hoping to fly on his ship.

Not of the telecom industry, and not even physically present, Musk was introduced as "the keynote we've all been waiting for." It was a tacit recognition that telecom cannot even inspire its own troops, let alone the consumers and businesses that buy its products.

For all the cleverness of telecom technology, its operators have become like the local electricity provider – essential, but not very exciting. The GSMA will be doing all it can to secure Musk's services again next year.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Brief: Enabling On-Demand Wave Services for Edge Cloud Exchange
White paper: Achieving IP/Optical Convergence: Building from Existing Networks
Executive Guide: Enabling Next-Generation Metro and Edge Networks for Communications Service Providers
Blog: How Service Providers can win by owning the Edge
Video: Ciena’s leaders discuss Next Generation Metro and Edge Networks
Accelerate Your 5G Network Launch with Confidence
Boosting Telecom and Datacom System Performance
Time to Turn the Lights Out on SONET
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from Morris Lore
Cloud envy and virtue-signaling color desperate MWC

Europe's telecom sector attempts to show it is a good corporate citizen while having its usual moan about the unfair regulation of big tech.

Don't expect Qualcomm to curb Intel's open RAN power

The mobile chips whizz says it won't be challenging Intel in open RAN and there are few other signs of competition.

Bring me wine and let robots run the BT network

Regarding people as a problem, BT's chief network architect is determined to automate as much as he possibly can over the next decade.

Boris Johnson is shafting the GSMA

UK government rules may deter thousands from attending this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
July 20, 2021 Multi-Vendor 5G Core Networks : A Case for the Disaggregated Control-Plane
July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
July 21, 2021 Creating a Data-Driven CSP with TELUS and Google Cloud
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Connecting the Unconnected, RuralStar Brings Digital Life to Everyone By Huawei
How Edge Monitoring Will Support Successful 5G Rollout By John English, Director, Marketing & Business Development, Netscout
5G Empowers Smart Healthcare to Fight COVID-19 By Huawei
China Mobile Beijing Deploys Huawei's 5G Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO By Huawei
Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO Brings High-Speed Access to Vanke Mall in Anhui By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By
Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation? By Terry Young, Director of 5G and Service Provider Solutions, A10 Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE