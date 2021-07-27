Sign In Register
Satellite

Sprint's former president joins Lynk

7/27/2021
Comment (0)

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – Lynk Global Inc. the world's only independently verified space-based mobile network connectivity provider accessible directly from standard mobile phones, today announced that global telecom executive, Dan Dooley, has joined the company as chief commercial officer (CCO). Dooley has held senior executive positions at leading telecom corporations, including serving as a president at Sprint. His most recent experience was in the roaming market as chief revenue officer with Tomia, and prior to that as president at Transaction Network Services.

As CCO, Dooley will be primarily responsible for building upon and enhancing Lynk's 30 plus partnerships with global mobile network operators (MNOs) and technology companies.

Charles Miller, CEO and co-founder, of Lynk said "In Dan Dooley, Lynk has found a trusted and widely respected wireless industry executive who has a strong track record in building and managing large sales and product teams that drive revenue. Having Dan leading our global business development team will accelerate Lynk's business and strategic partnerships and ensure mobile connectivity for billions of people around the world."

Dooley, who was recently ranked as one of the most influential global telecom executives by Global Telecom Business Magazine, said "I am thrilled to be joining Lynk at this particular time as we are uniquely positioned to provide universal mobile phone coverage to billions of people worldwide. Having spent most of my career partnering with wireless carriers globally, I see the vast potential for partnerships with these mobile carriers as we revolutionize how we communicate and provide affordable connectivity to underserved communities and regions."

Dooley's timing is ideal as Lynk continues to build momentum as the category leader in satellite-direct-to-standard mobile phone connectivity space. Dooley's appointment follows Lynk's recent launch of the world's 5th satellite cell tower to space solidifying the company's unique role as the sole provider of satellite connectivity to standard mobile phones. Lynk has applied for a commercial operators license from the FCC and anticipates beginning global commercial services next year following FCC approval.

In addition to Dooley joining the Lynk leadership team, the company announced the addition of three new members to its Board of Advisors: Roy Chestnutt, Mary Patterson Clark, and Reza Jafari. Roy Chestnutt is a former EVP and Chief Strategy Officer at Verizon and served as Chairman of the GSMA's Chief Strategy Officer's Group, which was composed of chief strategists from 25 of the world's leading mobile wireless carriers. Mary Patterson Clark is the former Chief Marketing Officer at Synchronous and at Syniverse, she previously served as a senior executive at Cibernet, a subsidiary of the CTIA, and on the board of the CCA. Reza Jafari is a former Chairman of the Board of the United Nations' ITU Telecommunications, is a former Chairman of Neustar International, served on the UN Broadband Commission, and on the board of GSMA Ltd.

"Roy, Mary and Reza join an already stellar advisory group at Lynk and will help us build partnerships with mobile network operators across the globe. With Dan's leadership, and with strategic direction from Roy, Mary and Reza, Lynk is well positioned to fully participate in the biggest growth opportunity in the mobile wireless industry — a bigger growth opportunity than 5G" said Charles Miller, Lynk CEO.

Lynk

