Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service EvolutionService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Satellite

SpaceX to FCC: Starlink 'not required to show' it meets RDOF speed needs yet

News Analysis Nicole Ferraro, Editor, Light Reading 10/10/2022
Comment (0)

SpaceX is continuing to counter claims about Starlink's broadband speed capabilities, as the company pursues an appeal of the FCC's decision to deny its awards through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF). Viasat, another satellite company that repeatedly lobbied the FCC to reject Starlink's bids, is pushing back against the appeal.

SpaceX filed its appeal – or application for review (AFR) – in September after the FCC rejected the long-form application for Starlink's RDOF awards. The company was initially approved for $885.5 million to cover 642,925 estimated locations in 35 states with low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite broadband. In rejecting its awards in August, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said, "We cannot afford to subsidize ventures that are not delivering the promised speeds or are not likely to meet program requirements."

In the publicly available version of SpaceX's AFR, which is heavily redacted, SpaceX's senior director of satellite policy, David Goldman, said the FCC's decision to reject Starlink's bids "rests on unsupported conjecture and outside-the-record information apparently cherry-picked from somewhere on the Internet."

To refute such "cherry-picked" data – specifically, Ookla Q1 speed test data which showed Starlink slowing down – Goldman supplied Starlink's own data (redacted from the filing) in order to show that the service "will easily meet the applicable performance requirements in SpaceX's winning bid areas by the RDOF milestones, starting in 2025."

Example of redacted speed data from Starlink's AFR. (Source: FCC.gov)
Example of redacted speed data from Starlink's AFR.
(Source: FCC.gov)

But according to Viasat – which indicated its intention to participate in the proceeding on SpaceX's AFR in a letter to the FCC shortly after the AFR was filed – speed test data for Starlink is only getting worse.

Indeed, in a recent filing, Viasat pointed again to Ookla speed data – this time for Q2 2022 – showing that the service is slowing down, "with median speeds significantly lower than those that Starlink was providing even a few months ago."

As Viasat notes, Ookla's Q2 2022 speed test data showed Starlink users getting median download speeds of 62.53 Mbit/s and median upload speeds of 7.24 Mbit/s.

"Ookla's latest findings reflect a steep decline from Starlink's previously reported speeds—which were already well below the applicable 100/20 Mbit/s requirement for RDOF," said Viasat. "These findings show a quarter-over-quarter decrease in median download speeds of about 31 percent, and a decrease in upload speeds of at least 22 percent."

This confirms that "Starlink is falling further and further behind the RDOF speed requirements—even with no RDOF-based demands on Starlink capacity, and despite ongoing launches of additional Starlink satellites," added Viasat in its filing.

In a response filing posted last week, SpaceX called Viasat's arguments "unavailing" and said that the speed data referenced "lacks any predictive value in assessing whether SpaceX is reasonably capable of meeting its RDOF performance obligations, which would not begin until near the end of 2025, in its winning bid areas."

Furthermore, SpaceX argued, it's not the current network that counts.

"SpaceX is not required to show that its network as currently deployed is capable of meeting its performance obligations in all of its winning bid areas. As the Commission explicitly acknowledged, 'a longform applicant ... may be in the process of constructing its network,'" the company added.

'Hold the line'

The FCC's rejection of Starlink's RDOF bids in August was met with mixed reactions, with fiber broadband advocates celebrating the news while others – including FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr – argued the commission was "rejecting a proven satellite technology" and telling families that "they should just keep waiting on the wrong side of the digital divide even though we have the technology to improve their lives now."

Echoing that sentiment in the company's AFR, SpaceX's Goldman referenced the commission's decision as showing "clear bias towards fiber, rather than a merits-based decision to actually connect unserved Americans" and said the FCC used "different standards" to evaluate Starlink because it uses satellite technology.

In a recent letter to members, Gary Bolton, CEO of the Fiber Broadband Association – a vocal critic of subsidizing LEO satellite technology – celebrated the FCC's decision and said he expected the commission to ultimately deny Starlink's appeal.

"This decisive action by the FCC provided clarity and a path forward for fiber and closing the digital divide, while returning $885.5M of this precious funding back into the RDOF fund for more appropriate broadband projects," said Bolton. "Starlink is protesting this decision and we are keeping a careful eye on the Starlink Application for Review, but we are confident that the FCC will hold the line."

Related posts:

Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" podcast.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Four Tips for Navigating the Supply Chain Crisis in the Data Center
Video Library: Data Center Tips
Packet Pusher’s Podcast
Blog: Future of Data Center Network Automation
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Apstra
The big B2B2x opportunity for CSPs
TM Forum: Digital ecosystems: Setting new standards for integration
Appledore Report: A new generation in inventory management
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 11, 2022 Decoding End to End Automation for 5G: ORAN and Telco Cloud
October 11, 2022 Amdocs Charging: 5G monetization gets supercharged
October 13, 2022 FTTR Realize Experience Monetization at Home
October 13, 2022 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey: Results and Analysis
October 18, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 19, 2022 Integrated Risk Management Approach into the Telecom Market
October 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Converging Wireline and Wireless Networks
October 20, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 25, 2022 Coherent Optics: 100G, 400G and Beyond
October 26, 2022 Why should CSPs rethink the role of billing?
October 26, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
October 27, 2022 5G Real-time Analytics: The Last Mile of Automation
November 2, 2022 Why Telcos Need a Cloud Strategy: 4 must have considerations
November 3, 2022 Using Data to Streamline Service Provider Operations
November 22, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to get ahead in volatile times with a software-defined network By Sanjay Kumar
China Unicom Jiangsu Completes First-Phase Commercial Deployment of OTN P2MP Private Lines to Enable Digital Transformation of SMEs By Huawei
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison reflects on its transformation journey accelerate Indonesia Digital Transformation By Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison
LR tackles HFC network transformation, convergence at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo By
New SCTE Standards Groups Prioritize Availability and Reliability By Dean Stoneback, for SCTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE