Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Satellite

SpaceX rebuts Viasat's 'misguided campaign' against Starlink's RDOF wins

News Analysis Nicole Ferraro, Editor, Light Reading; Host of "The Divide" podcast 8/2/2022
Comment (0)

The dispute between Viasat and SpaceX about whether SpaceX's Starlink can fulfill its obligations as a top bidder in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) is still alive and well.

In a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filing in mid-July, Viasat – which has been waging an effort to oppose Starlink's RDOF awards for the last 15 months – renewed its request to have Starlink's bids denied, providing more evidence of what it called the "continued inability of the authorized Starlink system to satisfy SpaceX's RDOF commitments."

Specifically, Viasat pointed to recent speed data suggesting that "the Starlink system is backsliding and providing median speeds significantly lower than those that Starlink was providing even a few months previously."

Referencing Ookla's speed test report for Q1 2022, Viasat noted that "Starlink users experienced median download speeds of 90.55 Mbit/s (well under the 100 Mbit/s speeds required under the RDOF framework) and median upload speeds of 9.33 Mbit/s (less than half the 20 Mbit/s speeds required under the RDOF framework)."

(Source: Ookla)
(Source: Ookla)

Further, the company said that Ookla's data shows a 14% quarterly decrease in Starlink's median download speeds and a 33% quarterly decrease in median upload speeds.

In addition to Ookla, Viasat referenced data from testmy.net, based on an analysis of 1,000 results, showing that Starlink delivered median download speeds of 62.9 Mbit/s and median upload speeds of 4.2 Mbit/s.

"As the number of Starlink subscribers increases, the system will become even more capacity-constrained, which is likely to impair network performance and constrain speeds for end users," said Viasat. "The Commission should be deeply concerned about third-party reports of Starlink's declining performance, as well as SpaceX's own admission that the Starlink system is unlikely to meet RDOF requirements when it is congested."

SpaceX strikes back

In a rebuttal to Viasat posted on Monday, SpaceX's David Goldman, director of satellite policy, described Viasat's latest comments as the company's "misguided campaign to insert itself in the Commission staff's review" of Starlink's long-form application for RDOF.

Rather than a sincere complaint, argued SpaceX, "Viasat is transparently attempting to have the Commission impede competition at all costs to protect its legacy technology."

The company also referenced Ookla's speed test data as a positive for Starlink – at least compared to Viasat's speeds, which came in at 22.31Mbit/s down and 2.81Mbit/s up.

"Viasat is perhaps reinvigorated by recent Ookla data showing Starlink has been able to provide high-speed, low-latency broadband service vastly exceeding Viasat's performance," said SpaceX.

The fight between SpaceX and Viasat has been a constant for over a year, so much so that in SpaceX's rebuttal to the FCC on a prior complaint, Goldman responded with, "Here we go again."

Long wait on the 'long form'

The FCC's phase one RDOF reverse auction awarded $9.2 billion in December 2020 based on short-form applications to cover roughly 5.1 million unserved rural homes and businesses over the next ten years. To the chagrin of fiber advocates like the Fiber Broadband Association, as well as satellite competitors like Viasat, SpaceX walked away with $885.5 million in commitments to cover 642,925 locations across 35 states with its low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite broadband service, Starlink.

But those funds are contingent on the FCC's review of each bidder's long-form application to ensure they can deliver on their commitments and claims. Thus far, the FCC has reportedly approved applications for roughly 300 bidders.

The agency also recently proposed over $4 million in fines against 73 RDOF applicants "for apparently violating Commission requirements by defaulting on their bids between July 26, 2021 and March 10, 2022." That included fines for large bidders like LTD and Charter. Starlink is still awaiting its fate.

Related posts:

Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" podcast.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Importance of Greater Broadband Investment by World Broadband Association (WBBA)
SD-WAN: Avoiding Costly Pitfalls When Ordering Broadband for Critical Underlay Networks
Elevate Your Insight Into 5G Voice Services
TM Forum Report: Intent in autonomous networks
Rogers reinvents its customer service philosophy
The customer experience handbook: Complete integration. Absolute experience
Infographic: Accelerating Open RAN Performance
Accelerating the Evolution to open RAN Networks E-Guide
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 18, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Closing the Rural Digital Divide
August 23, 2022 A year of surveys – what did we learn?
August 23, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022: Charting the Way Forward for Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Early Adopters of 5G SA Save 36% in TCO and Gain Competitive Advantages By Mavenir
A Forum in Philly Explores the Cable Industry’s Future By Chris Bastian, CableLabs
Carriers Cloud Transformation Drives New Growth By Kerry Doyle
Omdia Report: Huawei Leads the Global 400G WDM Market By Huawei
5G-Advanced Takes Off, Opening a New Chapter for 5G Globally By C114
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Stepping back for a fresh look at the 5G Edge By Jon Baldry, Marketing Director, Metro Business Unit, Infinera
More work ahead on closing digital divide – but it should be done right By Gary Bolton, President & CEO, Fiber Broadband Association
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE