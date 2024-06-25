SpaceX, Iridium boast of resilience during geomagnetic storm

A massive geomagnetic storm hit Earth on May 10-11, prompting the FCC to investigate its effects on telecom networks. Now, satellite companies, including SpaceX and Iridium, are detailing their experiences.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies

June 25, 2024

3 Min Read
Global satellite internet abstract illustration with earth in space
(Source: Andrey Suslov/Alamy Stock Vector)

A "once-in-a-generation" geomagnetic storm in May had little effect on the satellite operations of both Iridium and SpaceX's Starlink, the companies told the FCC.

"Iridium thanks the commission for the opportunity [to] discuss [the] impact of the storm on satellite network operations and is proud to report that Iridium's resilient network handled the storm extremely well with no service impact to its customers, due in large part to Iridium's experience operating satellites and its advanced network equipment," the company wrote in a filing to the FCC this week. Iridium sells satellite services to a variety of customers, including those in the telecom industry.

SpaceX offered a similar take.

"While equivalent terrestrial storms like hurricanes of this magnitude have knocked out ground-based networks, SpaceX was fortunately able to maintain service throughout the May solar storm," the company wrote. "Indeed, on the day of the storm's peak on May 11, the average Starlink user saw less than one minute of disruption. Since then, SpaceX's satellite communications have continued nominally without degradation for users."

SpaceX counts roughly 3 million customers to its Starlink Internet service, and the company is expanding into other areas, including supplying connections directly to T-Mobile's phone customers. Starlink officials recently boasted of 90 operational satellites capable of such "direct to cell" connections.

In general, both Iridium and SpaceX trumpeted their efforts to design resilience into their networks. SpaceX, for example, wrote that its roughly 6,000 low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites weathered the storm "thanks to a combination of automatic stationkeeping and collision avoidance, as well as years of first-hand on-orbit experience." 

Iridium also pointed to its experience with previous geomagnetic storms, and as a result has designed its satellites "to be highly resilient, with the ability to maneuver the constellation very quickly without impacting service to customers."

The reports are noteworthy considering the FCC is considering expanding the scope of its mandatory network-outage reporting requirements.

The reports from SpaceX and Iridium stem from a massive geomagnetic storm that hit the Earth on May 10-11. The storm, caused by solar activity, disturbed Earth's magnetic field in a way that "culminated in a remarkable display of the aurora borealis overnight," according to NASA. The effect was "visible from many areas worldwide, including latitudes where sightings of auroras are uncommon," the US space agency continued.

'Extreme' storm sparked FCC investigation

The storm was rated G5, or "extreme," which is the highest level on the NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) Space Weather Scale. Such events can affect power networks, spacecraft operations and other systems.

Shortly after the storm, the FCC said it would investigate its effects.

"On May 11, 2024, the FCC High Frequency (HF) Direction Finding Center, which supports the public safety community and federal partners by locating interference to radio spectrum below 30 MHz, observed significant disturbance in the propagation of HF radio signals," the FCC wrote later in May. "This disturbance resulted in the disruption of voice and data communications passed over HF frequencies."

Continued the FCC: "To better understand the impacts of the geomagnetic storm on the US communications sector, the [FCC's Public Safety and Homeland Security] Bureau is requesting information from communications service providers and the public regarding disruptions in communications between May 7 and 11, 2024, that it believes to be a result of the storm."

The FCC's proceeding is still open, and it's likely that other companies will detail their own experiences with the storm.

About the Author(s)

Mike Dano

Mike Dano

Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading

Mike Dano is Light Reading's Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies. Mike can be reached at [email protected], @mikeddano or on LinkedIn.

Based in Denver, Mike has covered the wireless industry as a journalist for almost two decades, first at RCR Wireless News and then at FierceWireless and recalls once writing a story about the transition from black and white to color screens on cell phones.

See more from Mike Dano
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Global satellite internet abstract illustration with earth in space
Satellite
SpaceX, Iridium boast of resilience during geomagnetic stormSpaceX, Iridium boast of resilience during geomagnetic storm
byMike Dano
Jun 25, 2024
3 Min Read
A new rotary phone shown at MWC 2023 in Las Vegas
5G
After messaging, is it time to update 5G calling too?After messaging, is it time to update 5G calling too?
byMike Dano
Jun 25, 2024
4 Min Read
Conceptual art of ones and zeroes flowing down a data stream or pipe
Cable Technology
Cable ops are lab-testing 'enhanced' DOCSIS 3.1, CommScope saysCable ops are lab-testing 'enhanced' DOCSIS 3.1, CommScope says
byJeff Baumgartner
Jun 25, 2024
4 Min Read
Gold colored fiber optic illustration
FTTX
Eurobites: Nexfibre calls for more competition, less fragmentationEurobites: Nexfibre calls for more competition, less fragmentation
byPaul Rainford
Jun 25, 2024
3 Min Read
Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey
Apr 26, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Our Latest Videos

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Advanced Has Enormous Potential, Will Operators Seize the Opportunity?5G Advanced Has Enormous Potential, Will Operators Seize the Opportunity?
NTCA CEO Shirley Bloomfield speaks at Network X Americas 2024
Digital Divide
NTCA's Bloomfield on the challenges posed by BEADNTCA's Bloomfield on the challenges posed by BEAD
Ericsson's Paul Challoner
Open RAN
Ericsson's Challoner to oversee AT&T open RAN dealEricsson's Challoner to oversee AT&T open RAN deal
GFiber CTO John Keib speaks at Network X Americas in Irving, Texas.
OSS/BSS/CX
GFiber's John Keib: 'Service is our core product'GFiber's John Keib: 'Service is our core product'
Broadband Forum CEO Craig Thomas at Network X Americas
Broadband
Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'