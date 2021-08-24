Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Satellite

SpaceX has shipped 100,000 Starlink terminals

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 8/24/2021
Comment (0)

Starlink, SpaceX's low Earth-orbit (LEO) satellite broadband service, has reached a deployment milestone with word this week that the company has shipped 100,000 Starlink terminals.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced the milestone Monday on Twitter, adding that Starlink now serves parts of 14 countries. "Our license applications are pending in many more countries. Hoping to serve Earth soon!," Musk tweeted.

According to CNBC, the shipment announcement implies that SpaceX has added 10,000 new Starlink customers in a span of about three weeks, as the company announced in July that it had 90,000 users.

Starlink's hardware kit includes a satellite dish, mounting tripod, power supply, requisite cables and a Wi-Fi router. (Image source: SpaceX)
Starlink's hardware kit includes a satellite dish, mounting tripod, power supply, requisite cables and a Wi-Fi router.
(Image source: SpaceX)

The latest shipment figure comes nearly a year after Starlink launched its beta program. Starlink's service, which remains in beta, currently sells for $99 per month and requires beta users to purchase a $499 hardware kit.

Lengthy wait times for some

Starlink offers its beta service on a first-come/first-served basis, but it appears that interested consumers in some areas are in for a lengthy wait. For example, when Starlink service availability is checked for an address in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, the system notes that area is at capacity for 2021, and orders might not be fulfilled until late 2022. PC Mag reports that some users in northern Virginia are being told that orders won't be fulfilled by SpaceX/Starlink until sometime in 2023.

Speaking virtually at the Mobile World Congress show in June, Musk declared that Starlink was on pace to have "a few hundred thousand users, possibly over 500,000 users within 12 months." It's not clear how the current backlog of beta customers will affect that expectation, but SpaceX reported in May that it had about 500,000 Starlink orders in hand.

Starlink notes that beta users can expect data speeds to range from 50 Mbit/s to 150 Mbit/s and latency in the range of 20 milliseconds to 40 milliseconds. A recent study from Ookla found that Starlink's median download speed in the US reached 97.23 Mbit/s downstream in Q2 2021, up from 65.72 Mbit/s in Q1 2021; and its median upload speed was 13.89 Mbit/s in Q2 2021, up slightly from 13.77 Mbit/s in Q1 2021.

'Gen2' system in the works

Amid ongoing support for the current Starlink beta service, SpaceX is now working on a "Gen2" satellite system featuring heavier, more powerful satellites that, if all goes to plan, will be delivered into orbit via the company's new, more massive Starship rocket.

SpaceX's Gen2 proposal, now under review at the FCC, calls for a new, densified constellation of nearly 30,000 satellites at orbits ranging from 340 kilometers (211 miles) to 614 kilometers (382 miles). SpaceX said the plan does not require the use of additional spectrum resources, as Starlink would continue to use a blend of Ku-band, Ka-band and E-band frequencies.

SpaceX has launched about 1,740 first-gen Starlink satellites.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
M1 digitalises business with Blue Planet Automation to deliver lightning-fast experiences to their customers
Case Study: Blue Planet Inventory transforms operations at a major CSP
Whitepaper: Intelligent Automation: Accelerating Digital Transformation and Improving Customer Experience
Solving the complicated integration challenges of a digital transformation
How do your business processes stack up against the competition?
Successful cloud migrations require end-to-end services
A seamless approach to migrating data to the cloud
eBook: Communications Service Providers: The smarter way to workflow
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
October 5, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 25, 2021 Why Customer Care Is Key to a Successful Broadband Business: Lessons From ALLO Communications 
August 26, 2021 5G Open RAN Deployment
September 8, 2021 Improving Latency, to Provide a Better Internet Experience Over WIFI, 5G, FWA and Even FTTH
September 9, 2021 Cloud Security in a Distributed World
September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
September 16, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 21, 2021 Your RTC Services Are Better Off When They Are Cloud Native
September 23, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE