Skylo aims to bring far-reaching connectivity, without specialized devices

Skylo aims to bring far-reaching connectivity, without specialized devices5/4/2023
The satellite communications space is heating up, and direct-to-device (D2D) services are only the beginning, according to Tarun Gupta, the chief product officer and co-founder of Skylo Technologies. Gupta spoke with Light Reading contributing editor Diana Blass at the SATELLITE 2023 conference in Washington, DC, and portions of that interview were featured in the Light Reading video report, What you need to know about the next wave of satellite connectivity.
For an unedited conversation transcript, please select the closed captioning option in the video player.
— Diana Blass, Contributing Editor, Light Reading