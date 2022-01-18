SES taps chief strategy and product officer, drops role of SES Networks CEO

BETZDORF, Luxembourg – SES is adding a new Chief Strategy and Product Officer (CSPO) to its Senior Leadership Team, underscoring SES's commitment to ideate, build and deliver the services and solutions that create the most value for SES customers and partners, as well as their end-users.

John-Paul (JP) Hemingway is charged with translating SES's corporate vision into strategic action for the company's networks and video markets – including its target applications, strategic partnerships, portfolio of solutions, and the space and network assets required to deliver them. The newly-created function brings together the Corporate Strategy, Product, Commercial Operations, Fleet Development, Innovation and Marketing & Communications teams, and is part of SES's drive to be the most customer-centric, product-led organisation in the industry.

With Hemingway's appointment as CSPO, SES is eliminating the role of SES Networks CEO while retaining the strong focus on its video and networks businesses and leveraging its innovative products and solutions. The resulting organisation is flatter, leaner and more customer oriented, with sales reporting directly to the CEO of SES.

