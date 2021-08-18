Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Satellite

SES shows off its new baby

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 8/18/2021
Comment (0)

SES hooked up with manufacturing partner Boeing on Tuesday for the formal unveiling of O3b mPower, a next-gen, global connectivity platform that will ultimately comprise a constellation of 11 high-capacity medium Earth-orbit (MEO) satellites.

That new constellation will be made to work in conjunction with SES's existing fleet of geosynchronous (GEO) satellites and original O3b MEO satellites – all tied together with a direct connection to the Microsoft Azure cloud.

O3b mPOWER satellite hardware is inspected on the Boeing high-bay floor in El Segundo, California. (Photo source: Boeing)
O3b mPOWER satellite hardware is inspected on the Boeing high-bay floor in El Segundo, California.
(Photo source: Boeing)

Orbiting at a height of about 8,000 kilometers or about 5,000 miles, each O3b mPower satellite will support hundreds of gigabits per second of capacity, be equipped with up to 5,000 steerable beams, and support latencies in the neighborhood of 150 milliseconds.

The satellites will also sport digital "adaptive resource control" technology that enables SES to dynamically steer beams to provide broad coverage or get a grip on usage spikes by dedicating beams and capacity to individual users, Steve Collar, SES's CEO, said at an event held from a Boeing "clean room" where the satellites are being built.

Together, the new 11-satellite constellation will target near-global coverage (about 96% of the world's population) and provide about 1 Tbit/s of capacity. O3b mPower won't play in the residential broadband game, but will instead complement SES's focus on services for the telecom, mobility (including cruise ships, commercial shipping and jets), government and enterprise (including oil and gas and mining) markets.

"With mPower, we go from ten beams to satellite to 5,000 beams per satellite. It's the first terabit constellation," Collar said.

Jim Chilton, SVP of space and launch at Boeing, said the O3b mPower is the result of a new 702X design and the use of an "integrated payload array" that vastly reduces the satellite's hardware part count. Each O3b mPower satellite comprises fewer than 400 hardware components, compared to 4,000 or more for a traditional satellite, according to SES.

Chilton likened it to making the jump from a cathode-ray tube television to a new flat panel. "Probably five generations in one leap is how I would characterize it," he said.

Boeing is preparing to send the first three O3b mPower satellites to its environmental testing lab. Collar said the goal is to launch the three together by the end of the year, and to follow with the launch of three more in Q2 2022. SES intends to launch the remaining satellites in the O3b mPower constellation throughout 2022 and 2023. All of SES's new satellites will be sent into orbit via SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets.

Connecting with the cloud

That O3b mPower constellation will eventually connect to seven ground stations to provide global coverage and work in tandem with SES's GEO-based constellation. The full system will have full access to the cloud by connecting to Microsoft's Azure network. SES is building its O3b mPower gateways at the site of Microsoft's largest data centers.

"We don't have communications between the satellites, because frankly we don't need them," Collar said. "The idea is to combine [the GEO and MEO constellations] and integrate them into a seamless network so our customers don't even necessarily need to worry about which satellite they're on and which constellation they're on."

Tied into an extended partnership with Microsoft, Microsoft will also be an O3b mPower customer, tapping in to provide additional resiliency and redundancy of its systems. Microsoft will use SES's classic MEO constellation to provide connectivity today and migrate to O3b mPower next year.

Other announced O3b mPower customers include Carnival Cruises, Orange and iSat Africa.

LEOs have their place

SES's approach with the new MEO constellation will support much lower latencies than GEO-based systems, but not to the degree that low Earth-orbit (LEO) systems, such as the one underpinning SpaceX's Starlink service, can provide.

"We love LEO. We are a multi-orbit operator, so we think there are advantages in each of the orbits," Collar said, noting that LEO-based systems require many more satellites for coverage and are generally more technologically complex.

Consumer broadband, he added, represents the "sweet spot" for LEO-based platforms, as they provide a "shell of connectivity." But consumer broadband is not a market that SES is particularly interested in, Collar said.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Video: Blue Planet SD-WAN Automation Solution
Video: Blue Planet 5G Automation Solution
Blog: Federation: Building the single source of truth for your network
eBook: Communications Service Providers: The smarter way to workflow
Appledore Research Report: Digital Workflows in the Cloud: Connecting the Customer to the Network
Aberdeen Report: Customer Operations in Telecommunications
TM Forum Report: Order Management for the 5G Era
Deploying mmWave to unleash 5G’s full potential
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
October 5, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 19, 2021 Harnessing 5G and Edge Technology: Serving the Customer and Network Operations
August 19, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
August 24, 2021 Getting your "Business Support System (BSS)-on-Cloud" Strategy Right
August 25, 2021 Why Customer Care Is Key to a Successful Broadband Business: Lessons From ALLO Communications 
August 26, 2021 5G Open RAN Deployment
September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE