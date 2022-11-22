Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Satellite

SES CTO on launching software-defined satellites

11/22/2022


Satellite operator SES has a busy year-end planned with the scheduled launch of two medium Earth orbit (MEO) satellites in mid-December.

The company's CTO, Ruy Pinto, met up with Light Reading on site at Boeing Satellite in El Segundo, California, earlier this month with an update on the scheduled launch. Pinto explains how SES' O3b mPower MEO satellites differ both in size and software-defined capabilities from traditional MEO satellites.

On the topic of software-defined satellites, Pinto provides an example of how the new mPower satellites will use the adaptive resource controller (ARC) orchestrator to adjust the connectivity provided to cruise ship customers.

"So the adaptive resource controller control plane, it will dynamically – every minute almost – allocate capacity, power and bandwidth to that ship as needed."

Pinto also discusses how SES partners with terrestrial service providers such as Orange and Verizon, and why SES works with cloud partners Microsoft and Amazon as part of its multi-cloud strategy.

You can download a lightly edited transcript of the podcast here.

Here are a few topics we cover:

  • Background on Pinto and his role as CTO at SES (00:20)
  • SES' O3b mPower satellites and partnership with Boeing (00:50)
  • Software-defined satellites and SES' ARC orchestrator (02:34)
  • Partnerships with terrestrial service providers and delivering connectivity to underserved areas and regions such as Africa (05:23)
  • Providing connectivity during a natural disaster and working with service providers such as Verizon, Orange and Deutsche Telekom (08:37)
  • Timeline for launch of O3b mPower satellites later this year and early next (09:54)
  • Size difference between new mPower satellites and traditional MEO satellites, and partnership with multi-cloud partners such as Microsoft and Amazon (12:20)
  • Troubleshooting potential satellite issues (14:51)
  • Addressing cybersecurity concerns (16:30)

Related stories and links:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Economic Benefits of Juniper Apstra and CN2 in a Modern 5G Network
Location Data in the Digital Transformation Era
RAN Transformation for Dummies
White Paper: Security in Open RAN
Network Integration Case Study: Accelerating open vRAN deployment
How can you accelerate RAN deployments?
Coherent Optics: 100G, 400G, & Beyond: A 2022 Heavy Reading Survey
How video analytics can kickstart the edge opportunity for telcos
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 29, 2022 The Secret Is Out: 5G Success with Intelligent Automation
November 29, 2022 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting the Route to 5G SA
November 30, 2022 Striding Towards the Intelligent World
November 30, 2022 Using real-time wireless network insights and intelligence to drive competitive advantage
December 1, 2022 New Best Practices for Metro Networks in the 5G Era
December 1, 2022 How Hybrid Supercapacitor Energy Storage Can Help Broadband Service Providers Improve Reliability, Reduce Costs and Achieve Sustainability Goals
December 6, 2022 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 7, 2022 Overcoming 5G standalone delays to deliver new revenue
December 7, 2022 The Evolution of the Multi-Service Network Edge
December 13, 2022 How to sell cyber security to your subscribers
December 13, 2022 Pluggable Coherent Beyond the DCI Universe
December 13, 2022 Simplify your Multicloud Networking to Improve Business Agility and Reduce TCO
December 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable Smarter With AI, ML, Deep Learning and Automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
U-Joy Cities: China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei Jointly Improves 5G Voice Experience By Huawei
ZTE showcases 5G-enabled digital transformation By
MTN on path to unlocking 5GtoB opportunities in Africa By Ken Wieland
U-Joy Cities: China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei Commercially Roll Out 5G Cross-Site Super Uplink By Huawei
The "5G + Wi-Fi + IoT" Converged Campus Network Solution Sees World-First Commercial Use at a Top-Ranked University, Setting a New Benchmark for Smart Campus Networks By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Dismantling the dominance of Big Telco By Matt Carter, CEO, Aryaka
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE