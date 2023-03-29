SES confirms merger talks with Intelsat
News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/29/2023
LUXEMBOURG – In response to rumours in the market, SES S.A. confirms that the company has engaged in discussions regarding a possible combination with Intelsat. At this stage, there can be no certainty that a transaction would materialise. The Board of SES remains fully committed to acting in the best interest of SES and its shareholders.
Read the press release here.
