Satellite

SES changes name of government and defense unit

RESTON, Va. – SES Government Solutions (SES GS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, announced today that it will begin operating under the new name SES Space & Defense effective immediately. The name change comes after combining SES Government Solutions with the recently acquired DRS Global Enterprise Solutions (DRS GES). The SES Space & Defense brand reflects the organization's new positioning and expanded offering serving the needs of the U.S. Government customers.

Over the past four months, SES Space & Defense saw the appointment of its new leadership team, as well as the integration of capabilities that reflect the newly combined organization and differentiated value proposition. The company is focused on building, managing and supporting the most advanced satellite network solutions for the U.S. Government and Department of Defense (DoD). SES Space & Defense has been restructured to serve its customers across two integral markets - space and defense – by creating two business units, Space Initiatives and Defense Networks, to provide best-in-class satellite network solutions.

The Space Initiatives unit targets fleet-centric projects leveraging SES's global multi-orbit satellite fleet, infrastructure, and assets. The Defense Networks unit is centered on multi-operator managed services and end-to-end mission-critical communications.

SES Space & Defense's customers will benefit from new integration capabilities with the addition of the Information & Communications Technology (ICT) Ecosystem and ICT Portal which provides a single pane glass view into network performance, as well as essential tools in cybersecurity.

