SES CEO Steve Collar stepping down
News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/12/2023
LUXEMBOURG – SES announces today that Steve Collar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), will be stepping down at the end of June 2023 to pursue other professional and personal endeavours. The search for a successor is underway and Ruy Pinto, currently Chief Technology Officer of SES, will assume the role of CEO until a permanent successor is announced.
Ruy Pinto joined SES in February 2017 and was appointed Chief Technology Officer in January 2019, driving the differentiation in multi-orbit capabilities and the cloudification of SES. Prior to SES, Ruy spent over 25 years at Inmarsat in various lead technical and managerial roles.
