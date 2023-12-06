SES CEO Steve Collar stepping down

LUXEMBOURG – SES announces today that Steve Collar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), will be stepping down at the end of June 2023 to pursue other professional and personal endeavours. The search for a successor is underway and Ruy Pinto, currently Chief Technology Officer of SES, will assume the role of CEO until a permanent successor is announced.

Ruy Pinto joined SES in February 2017 and was appointed Chief Technology Officer in January 2019, driving the differentiation in multi-orbit capabilities and the cloudification of SES. Prior to SES, Ruy spent over 25 years at Inmarsat in various lead technical and managerial roles.

Read the full press release here.

SES



