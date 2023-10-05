SES beams TV to 369M homes worldwide

LUXEMBOURG – SES announced the results of its annual Satellite Monitor market research, a comprehensive survey that tracks satellite TV's reach across a wide range of global regions and industry metrics. SES now delivers more than 8,000 channels to a total of 369 million TV homes worldwide, an increase of three million over the previous year, confirming SES's position as a leading content connectivity provider in the media industry.

The overall growth was driven primarily by increases in Europe (+6.3 million) and Africa (+3 million), with stabilisation in Latin America and Asia-Pacific. The reach in North America (-5.4 million) continues to decline due to the 'cord cutting' trend and the continued expansion of fibre connectivity in the United States.



The following table shows the 2022 Satellite Monitor breakdown by region of SES's TV home reach:

Market TV Homes Africa 49.5M APAC 33.1M LATAM 44M Middle East 13.4M North America 53.2M Europe 175.8M



Further insights from the Satellite Monitor include:

While Video on Demand continues to attract viewers, Free to Air TV proves to be growing globally.

As fibre connectivity expands globally, IPTV continues to grow as a TV reception method, taking share from traditional cable TV.

In Africa, satellite continues to drive an increase in the number of direct-to-home (DTH) TV homes as an easily scalable and cost-effective method of TV reception. In Ethiopia, SES has gained 90% penetration of TV homes through its partner Ethiosat.

Now in its 29th year, SES's Satellite Monitor has been a key industry benchmark survey conducted by leading market research institutes to analyse the market dynamics (TV reception, resolution, devices, etc.), reach (by country, orbital position and reception mode) and social demographics.

Read the full press release here.



