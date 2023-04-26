Rogers in Canada partners with Lynk for phone-to-satellite connections

TORONTO, Ont. – Rogers Communications Inc. today announced it is partnering with Lynk Global to test and bring satellite-to-phone connectivity across Canada to ensure Canadians can access a wireless connection, no matter where they are.

Rogers will begin to expand satellite-to-phone coverage in 2024 across Canada's most remote regions and rural highways not covered by any wireless networks. The service will start with SMS texting and over time will expand to include voice and data to help all Canadians reach 911 with 5G and 4G smartphones.

Today's announcement builds on the company's investment to bring Canadians the largest 5G wireless network covering more than 2,000 communities. Through its transformative merger with Shaw, Rogers now brings Canadians a national coast to coast wireline network with fibre-powered internet available to nearly 70% of Canadian households.

Rogers is committed to improving public safety through its national network investments. This includes the company's commitment to bring wireless service and 911 access throughout the entire Toronto subway system for all TTC riders and extend wireless coverage along Canada's remote highways. To bring satellite-to-phone coverage across Canada, Rogers has conducted successful technical tests with Lynk satellites in remote British Columbia and will start testing in Atlantic Canada.

Rogers and its satellite partners will work closely with the Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), Public Safety Canada, Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) and first responder emergency services to obtain regulatory approvals and bring this technology to Canada.

Read the full press release here.

Rogers Communications