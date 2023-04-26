Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
APAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Edge Computing Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Satellite

Rogers in Canada partners with Lynk for phone-to-satellite connections

News Wire Feed

TORONTO, Ont. – Rogers Communications Inc. today announced it is partnering with Lynk Global to test and bring satellite-to-phone connectivity across Canada to ensure Canadians can access a wireless connection, no matter where they are.

Rogers will begin to expand satellite-to-phone coverage in 2024 across Canada's most remote regions and rural highways not covered by any wireless networks. The service will start with SMS texting and over time will expand to include voice and data to help all Canadians reach 911 with 5G and 4G smartphones.

Today's announcement builds on the company's investment to bring Canadians the largest 5G wireless network covering more than 2,000 communities. Through its transformative merger with Shaw, Rogers now brings Canadians a national coast to coast wireline network with fibre-powered internet available to nearly 70% of Canadian households.

Rogers is committed to improving public safety through its national network investments. This includes the company's commitment to bring wireless service and 911 access throughout the entire Toronto subway system for all TTC riders and extend wireless coverage along Canada's remote highways. To bring satellite-to-phone coverage across Canada, Rogers has conducted successful technical tests with Lynk satellites in remote British Columbia and will start testing in Atlantic Canada.

Rogers and its satellite partners will work closely with the Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), Public Safety Canada, Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) and first responder emergency services to obtain regulatory approvals and bring this technology to Canada.

Read the full press release here.

Rogers Communications

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Innovation Agenda
Introducing WaveLogic 6: Another industry first from Ciena
A future-ready broadband network solution: buzzwords or reality?
Top 5 ways to maximize the value of your network investment
Residential Broadband for Communications Serivce Providers
White Paper: Redefining Metro Networks for Scale, Simplicity, and Sustainability
Battle of the bands. Get more fiber capacity using more spectrum.
Video: Broadband Access Services for your Network
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 26, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day Two
May 3, 2023 Delivering the Promise of Private 5G with VMware’s Enterprise-First Approach
May 3, 2023 Open RAN 2023 Operator Survey: An Industry Update and Look Ahead
May 9, 2023 5G Network Strategies Operator Survey 2023: A Transport Network Perspective
May 10, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 18, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DAA
May 23, 2023 Software unhEATs the World Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei Unveils the F5G Premium All-Optical Network, Enabling ISPs to Stride into the High-Growth Era By Huawei
Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
Unlock Network Potential And Accelerate Business Development To Realize Positive Business Cycles By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE