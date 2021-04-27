Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium Open RAN World Digital Conference
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Satellite

Rocket maker Polyakov nabs smallsat firm Dragonfly

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 4/27/2021
Comment (0)

Small satellites are shockingly big business. Going all the way down to microsatellites (weighing 10-100 kg) and nanosatellites (1-10 kg), they're cheap and easy to get to orbit. And instead of taking ten to 15 years to develop launch like big satellites, it can be as little as eight months from detecting a need to getting a "smallsat" orbiting.

Shiny: Entrepreneur Max Polyakov isn't your typical satellite operator, which might explain the name of his company. (Source: Max Polyakov)
Shiny: Entrepreneur Max Polyakov isn't your typical satellite operator, which might explain the name of his company.
(Source: Max Polyakov)

Already in 2019, 45% of global launches included smallsats, with 389 of them in orbit. Venture capital is flowing in. And companies all the way from Amazon, SpaceX, OneWeb and Raytheon down to venture-backed Planet are scrambling to get a foothold.

Tin Lizzie

So in the most recent development, megarich entrepreneur Max Polyakov, whose company Noosphere Ventures has a majority stake in Texas rocket maker Firefly Aerospace, has just acquired South Africa's satellite builder Dragonfly Aerospace.

Firefly is currently applying the final polish to its Alpha rocket, which Polyakov says may get flying as early as June. Meanwhile it's seeking up to $350 million in investment to develop its higher-capacity Beta rocket. And with Dragonfly duly caught, Polyakov's empire will be in a position to offer the whole gamut from satellite development to launch.

A one-stop satellite-and-rocket shop.

When it was founded in 2014, Texas-based Firefly Space Systems set out to make the Model T of rockets: cheap, mass-produced and affordable. Its CEO and co-founder Thomas Markusic had to settle a lawsuit with his ex-employers, Virgin Galactic, who argued he was using Virgin's trade secrets.

Then Brexit happened, a major (but unnamed) European investor pulled out, and FireFly appeared on the rocks instead of the rockets, furloughing all its staff.

Polyakov and his mile high clubs

Enter Polyakov, who bought Firefly’s debt and then Firefly itself. In its new guise as Firefly Aerospace, it was one of nine startups Nasa picked to work on tech to place payloads on the moon. Polyakov, a Ukrainian-born entrepreneur with deep pockets, who is attempting to piece together a space transport empire, is a colorful figure.

Before getting into space tech, he invested in a series of dating websites, with names like "WantMatures" and “AffairDating." Many featured stolen pictures of models, to entice people into subscribing, and then made it difficult to cancel their memberships, said an investigation by Snopes.

Markusic has suggested some of his company's legal opponents may be using his investor's other activities to try to embarrass Firefly as it goes after US government contracts. Polyakov has brought his A game to trash talking his rivals, saying competitors like Elon Musk and SpaceX "hate us." "Yes, I'm sure Firefly of all companies really keeps SpaceX management up at night," replied Henry Heim on Twitter.

Dragonfly meet Firefly

But with Dragonfly, Firefly may start looking like a slightly more heavyweight proposition.

It's been gearing up to produce up to 48 satellites a year, doing 16 in parallel and focusing on satellites weighing in at 50 to 600 kg. Located in Stellenbosch's Techno Park, they're the successor to a series of South African microsatellite makers that go back to the team which made the SUNSAT, launched in 1999.

Want to know more about satellite? Check out our dedicated satellite content channel here on
Light Reading.

It's what's left of the Space Advisory Company, which was half of South Africa's space industry (along with Denel Spaceteq) when it got into trouble in 2019. In came new investors, though, and it survived and rebranded as Southern Space, and then Dragonfly. Polyakov has other bits to its Noosphere-owned empire, too.

One is EOS Data Analytics (EOSDA), a satellite data and analytics company with its own radar and optical satellite constellations. Another, SETS, makes space electric thruster systems.

Dragonfly, which actually has made satellites for two decades, starts to give Polyakov's empire a bit more bottom.

But whether Polyakov eventually succeeds in his ambition to keep Elon Musk up at night ultimately depends on the luck his Alpha and Beta rockets will have, and how well the bits of his empire play nicely as a whole.

Related posts:

Pádraig Belton, contributing editor special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Q&A: Antronix Looks Back on 40 Years, Explores What’s Next for Cable Broadband
10G Symmetrical over HFC Networks: On the Road to FTTH
Scalable, future-proofing network expansion
Antronix is helping MSO networks bridge to fiber
ACG - Using Open Virtual RANS in 5G
Appledore Analyst Report: O-RAN - Why the Future is Open
O-RAN: Defining a path for innovation in the RAN
How a Multi-Vendor Approach Empowered BT's Service Innovation: A Tying Telco Together Interview
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 5, 2021 Laying the Foundations for 5G Network Slicing Management
May 6, 2021 5G Network & Service Strategies: Lawful Interception Priorities
May 6, 2021 Accelerating Open RAN Platforms Operator Survey: Charting the Use of Hardware Acceleration and Integration in Open RAN Deployments
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 13, 2021 ODIM - Simplifying Distributed Infrastructure Management in 5G Networks
May 19, 2021 Fiber Monitoring – the Missing Piece in the Broadband and 5G Networks Monitoring Puzzle
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
The Promise of Open RAN By Anit Lohtia, 5G Strategy Lead, Dell Technologies
Huawei Releases Digital-Intelligent Transformation Consulting Service to Empower Carriers’ Transformation By Huawei
In the 5G Marathon, Huawei Uses Innovation to Stay Ahead By Huawei
Why 5G Should Never Standalone From Assurance By Shankar Selvavinayagam, Empirix
5G Use Case: China Telecom Xiamen and Huawei Enabled 8K VR Broadcast of Xiamen University's 100th Anniversary Celebrations Through 5G Super Uplink By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is it open yet? Closed RAN and other short stories By Mike Murphy, Nokia
Juniper's Cloud Metro powers the next generation of 5G, edge and IoT services By Brendan Gibbs, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE