Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Satellite

Rivada inks satellite-construction deal with Tyvak

News Wire Feed

MUNICH – Rivada Space Networks GmbH (RSN), a wholly owned subsidiary of U.S.-based Rivada Networks, Inc., has engaged Terran Orbital's wholly owned subsidiary Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, Inc. to manufacture 300 low-earth-orbit (LEO) satellites for Rivada's innovative "network in the sky."

RSN's space-based data network is transformative—it will provide fiber-like low latency and gigabit per second data delivery which is ultra-secure and extremely resilient. No other system – in orbit or planned – can do this.

RSN will offer access to a secure satellite network with pole-to-pole reach, offering end-to-end latencies similar to or better than terrestrial fiber. The RSN network combines inter-satellite links with advanced onboard data routers creating an optical backbone in space to deliver an ultra-secure and highly reliable global data network for business operations in the telecom, enterprise, maritime, energy and government services markets.

Since assuming control of the project in early 2022, RSN has been on a fast-track mission to complete the overall design of the system architecture and associated satellite deployment framework. With extensive technical studies now completed, RSN has determined that their procurement plan will successfully fulfill the requirements associated with the company's high priority ITU Ka-band filings. With a contract for manufacturing now in place, deployment will start in 2025, with 300 satellites (288 plus 12 spares) by mid-2026.

Clemens Kaiser, Rivada Space Networks Chief Program Officer, said: "

We are delighted that today we have completed another major milestone in the development of our unique constellations to enable secure, global connectivity for governments and enterprises."

He added:

"The timeline was extremely tight, and I wholeheartedly congratulate our team and our industry partners. This demonstrates that we have the right technology in place to sustainably move RSN from concept to reality and that our chosen satellite manufacturer has the required combination of experience, agility and innovation to deliver these cutting-edge global satellite constellations. We are really looking forward to moving to this next phase of our program to manufacture and deploy our LEO constellations."

Terran Orbital Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell, said:

"We are thrilled to start this new chapter with Rivada Space Networks. Both Terran Orbital and Rivada are committed to propelling and shaping humanity's future in space. The fruits of this partnership will be truly out of this world. We are humbled by Rivada's trust and look forward to building out their game-changing LEO constellation."

Rivada Space Networks Executive Chairman Declan Ganley said:

"With this contract, Rivada is one step closer to launching a global network dedicated to the wholesale sale of connectivity and capacity at market rates, making truly global connectivity-as-a-service a reality." He added: "The constellation we are building with Terran Orbital in combination with our patented Open Access Wireless Market Platform allow us to offer a network with unprecedented flexibility to users around the world. It will be instrumental in driving the next leg of the ongoing communications revolution."

GH Partners advised Rivada with respect to strategic and financial aspects of the procurement with Terran Orbital.

Read the press release here.

Rivada Space Networks

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Introducing WaveLogic 6: Another industry first from Ciena
What are Coherent Optics?
Video: Rightsized Services for your Broadband Network
Residential Broadband for Communications Serivce Providers
The Evolving Hyperscaler/Cloud-based Telecom Networks: Design and Testing Challenges
Deep Packet Inspection: Build Or Buy?
How to find 4G leakage in Your 5G Network
Bridge the Technology Gap: Optimizing RAN for 5G and Beyond
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei to Unveil 10 New Solutions at MWC Barcelona 2023, Driving All Bands to 5G By Huawei
Axiata Digital Labs blazes digital transformation trail with Axonect By Ken Wieland, Light Reading Contributing Editor
We're building out By SCTE®, a subsidiary of CableLabs®
Huawei OptiX OSN 1800 Ranked as Leader with the Highest Score in Packet-Optical Access by GlobalData By Huawei
Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE