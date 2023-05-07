Rivada cheers ITU waiver

MUNICH – Rivada Space Networks today announced that the ITU's Radio Regulations Board has waived the requirement that Rivada put 10% of its constellation into orbit this year.

The ITU waiver process seeks clear evidence of funding, manufacturing and launch contracts as well as coordination with other systems. Having reviewed the submission made by Liechtenstein's telecommunications regulator and filing administration (the "Amt für Kommunikation"), the ITU Radio Regulations Board determined that Rivada can proceed to its second deployment milestones of placing 144 satellites (plus 6 in-orbit spares) by June 2026 and a further 144 satellites (plus 6 in-orbit spares) by September of 2026.

