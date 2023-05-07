Rivada cheers ITU waiver
News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/5/2023
MUNICH – Rivada Space Networks today announced that the ITU's Radio Regulations Board has waived the requirement that Rivada put 10% of its constellation into orbit this year.
The ITU waiver process seeks clear evidence of funding, manufacturing and launch contracts as well as coordination with other systems. Having reviewed the submission made by Liechtenstein's telecommunications regulator and filing administration (the "Amt für Kommunikation"), the ITU Radio Regulations Board determined that Rivada can proceed to its second deployment milestones of placing 144 satellites (plus 6 in-orbit spares) by June 2026 and a further 144 satellites (plus 6 in-orbit spares) by September of 2026.
Read the full press release here.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 20, 2023 Data + Digital Twins for More Profitable Telcos
July 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Enabling Coherent Optics in the Access Network
July 27, 2023 TDM Network Transformation to the Telco CloudWebinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
ZTE helps Tang West Market Group win prestigious 5G Industry Challenge Award at the GSMA Asia Mobile Awards By ZTE
Huawei Releases Innovations and Practices with Its Digital Managed Network Solution, Inspiring New B2B Service Growth for Carriers By Huawei
Omdia Releases Global Optical Transport Market Share Report for Fourth Quarter of 2022: 400G Market Grows Rapidly, Huawei Maintains Lead By HuaweiAll Partner Perspectives