Optus in Australia inks deal with SpaceX

SYDNEY – Optus, in collaboration with SpaceX, which designs, manufactures and launches some of the world’s most advanced rockets and spacecraft, today announced an agreement to deliver mobile connectivity using SpaceX’s Starlink satellite constellation. Together, Optus and SpaceX plan to cover 100% of Australia*.

Through its agreement with SpaceX, Optus will work to expand the reach of customers’ mobile connectivity to include the 60% of Australia’s land mass that currently has no mobile coverage. This will be achieved through a phased rollout of SpaceX’s satellite capability, starting with SMS in late 2024, with voice and data to follow in late 2025.

This new satellite-to-phone coverage will be extensively tested before launch, with further information on its characteristics and accessibility provided closer to availability.

*Excludes Australian Radio Quiet Zone in Western Australia where no service is permitted to be provided and Remote Offshore Territories and Islands of Australia. Coverage requires a clear line of sight to most of the sky. Further information will be provided at service launch.

