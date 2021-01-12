"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Satellite

OneWeb to develop flat panels with Kymeta

News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/1/2021
Comment (0)

REDMOND, Wash. – Kymeta (www.kymetacorp.com), the communications company making mobile global, and OneWeb (www.oneweb.world), the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, announced today a joint development agreement (JDA) to develop an innovative flat panel electronically steered user terminal that is compatible with the OneWeb network to support land fixed applications and leading the way to various mobility applications like land mobile, maritime, and other mobility needs of the future.

The Kymeta™ u8 flat panel antenna technology provides an innovative solution to interoperate with the OneWeb LEO satellite constellation that supports Communication on the Pause (COTP) and future Communications on the Move (COTM) for military, government, first responder, maritime, enterprise and other commercial customers. The Kymeta u8 based terminal will provide the benefits of interoperability between GEO and OneWeb LEO services to strengthen the reach of the terminal solutions.

"This JDA formulized our collaborative efforts and commitment to bring to market an innovative electronically-steered antenna that is turnkey and compatible with OneWeb's rapidly expanding LEO network," said Neville Meijers, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Kymeta. "We look forward to this joint endeavor for the benefit of our mutual customers."

"Kymeta's pioneering u8 does not require mechanical components to steer toward a satellite and when paired with our LEO network will provide governments, businesses, and communities with high-throughput and low-latency communication services at competitive prices," said OneWeb Chief of Delivery and Operations, Michele Franci. "This partnership is a welcome addition to our overall product strategy, offering another great choice for OneWeb's customers and contributes to strengthening our vision to provide seamless, resilient mobile connectivity where and when its needed most."

Under the new JDA, engineering teams from both OneWeb and Kymeta will collaborate to ensure the terminal meets the technical specifications required for compatibility with the OneWeb network.

The announcement comes just months after Kymeta and OneWeb previously collaborated on a pilot program to successfully test and demonstrate a LEO-GEO capable land flat panel user terminal in Toulouse, France which generated a great deal of interest from customers. The two companies aim to launch their new solution into the market for purchase by the third quarter of 2022.

Kymeta

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey
Heavy Reading Report - The Journey to Cloud Native
IDC Whitepaper: Key Considerations When Operationalizing Artificial Intelligence Strategy
The State of Fixed-Mobile Convergence
Blog: How Telefónica is evolving its OSS to support network automation
Blog: The benefits of Edge Computing
Scalable, cloud-native 5G open RAN is now a reality
Using AIOps solutions in the telecoms industry: a market assessment
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 2, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day2
December 7, 2021 Will 5G Break the Cloud
December 7, 2021 Network as a Service and the Enterprise: The Lightstorm Success Story
December 8, 2021 Security Strategies for the Cloud Era - Security and the Edge Symposium
December 9, 2021 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 10, 2021 Designing and Deploying Cloud Native Open RAN
December 14, 2021 Building Powerful End-to-End 5G Private Networks
December 14, 2021 A proactive approach for validating fiber-dense 5G networks
December 15, 2021 Packet Performance and the Cloud: The Importance of Validation Testing
December 16, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
XGS-PON for Rural Broadband By Ana Pesovic, Marketing Director, Fiber Fixed Networks - Nokia
Tying the Knot With CI/CD By Imre Egei, Chief Solution Architect, CI/CD, Nokia CNS Core Networks
Huawei hails Massive MIMO Breakthrough With Release of MetaAAU By Huawei
Keeping Your Networks Healthy With AI By SQream
5G Off to a Flyer With Strong Consumer Take-Up: GSMA By C114
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why subscription media services don't have to accept churn as a fact of life By Vijay Sajja, Evergent
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part II By Dr. Claudio Mazzali, Corning
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE