OneWeb orders 10K LEO terminals from Hughes

GERMANTOWN, Md. – Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport networks for over 50 years, today announced that OneWeb, the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, has ordered 10,000 Hughes LEO Terminals to enable networking services for enterprise and government customers. Engineered and manufactured by Hughes, the terminals (model number HL1100) include the Hughes electronically steered antenna and compact indoor and outdoor equipment necessary to activate high-speed, low latency broadband service on the OneWeb constellation.

Constructed with a solid and durable aluminum chassis, the Hughes LEO Terminal works right “out of the box,” with a compact indoor (IDU) and outdoor unit (ODU) self-pointing to the OneWeb constellation. The terminal is compact, easy to install, and will make optimal use of the OneWeb system capabilities for low latency and speeds up to 195 Mbps down and 32 Mbps up. With prototypes available and testing already underway, Hughes will start production of the LEO terminals for OneWeb in the second half of 2023.

Read the full announcement here.

Hughes Network Systems

OneWeb